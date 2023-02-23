Sturgis to keep city manager form of government

STURGIS — Sturgis will continue with its current city manager form of government.
City officials made the decision after a lengthy discussion about how to proceed with filling the leadership position that will be left vacant after current City Manager Daniel Ainslie leaves his post April 7. Ainslie announced his resignation and intent to accept a position with the city of Rapid City on Feb. 6.
The resolution to continue with the city manager form of government comes with a change in policy, which states that the Sturgis mayor will make city committee appointments with advice and consent from the Sturgis Common Council. Previously the Sturgis city manager held that sole responsibility.
The resolution passed 8-1, with Councilman Tony Dargatz as the lone dissenting vote. Dargatz expressed that his vote was based on conversations he has had with local citizens over the last few weeks.
Before the vote, City Attorney Mark Marshall explained the major differences between a city administrator and a city manager. The primary difference, he said, is that a city manager reports to the full city council, and hiring and firing decisions require a majority vote from the council. As a result of this, Marshall explained that the city manager position is considered more secure. By comparison, a city administrator reports to the mayor. Hiring and firing decisions are at the sole discretion of the mayor, and as a result the position is generally considered less secure, Marshall said.
“A prudent mayor wouldn’t act on his or her own, but would seek the input of council,” Marshall said of a city administrator position. “But there is no requirement in state law, municipal ordinance, or your policy and procedural manuals that impose that requirement. As a result of that relationship where the mayor hires and the mayor fires, you have marked instability in the management of city government.
“It seems strange, after a year and a half of fighting these fights, that there is such a small difference between the two roles,” Marshall added.
The city’s decision to proceed with a city manager form of government comes as two lawsuits await hearing at the S.D. Supreme Court. The first lawsuit was brought after city officials failed to certify a petition that called for an election to determine the fate of the city manager form of government. The second lawsuit challenges the validity of the city manager form of government. Both cases were scheduled for oral arguments before the high court last month, but were continued after Marshall asked for a continuance for personal reasons. Oral arguments in both cases have not yet been rescheduled.
Tuesday’s decision to allow the mayor to make committee appointments with advice and consent from the council was key to the decision to retain the current form of government. A committee created to oversee and review the duties and responsibility of the Office of City Manager recommended the change late last year, as a way to increase public involvement and confidence.
“I believe it is a fair statement that we do have a good thing going, but improvement is always possible,” Mayor Mark Carstensen said of the change. “In the past we thought it had to be one way, so we did it that way, basically with appointments made by the city manager. But I think the opportunity exists to make that clear that it comes from the council leadership with input by the council. It is an opportunity to help bring the public into the fold on early discussions.”
While the city embarks on a search for its next city manager, the council approved an interim management team that will oversee operations and current projects. That team includes city department heads Rick Bush, Lisa Katzenstein, Geody Vandwater, Deb Holland, Fay Bueno, and Carstensen.
