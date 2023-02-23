Sturgis to keep city manager form of government
STURGIS — Sturgis will continue with its current city manager form of government.

City officials made the decision after a lengthy discussion about how to proceed with filling the leadership position that will be left vacant after current City Manager Daniel Ainslie leaves his post April 7. Ainslie announced his resignation and intent to accept a position with the city of Rapid City on Feb. 6.

