STURGIS — The city of Sturgis is hosting an evening to honor veterans and offer support for the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on Saturday, at Harley-Davidson Rally Point.
The Salute to Our Heroes event begins at 5 p.m. with the Main Street Mile fun run/walk. Check-in starts at 4:15 p.m. at the Sturgis Elementary School parking lot on Ballpark Road and the race finishes at Rally Point.
The first 150 participants will receive a Salute to Our Heroes Challenge Coin.
Participants may walk or run with all proceeds going towards the Gold Star Monument which is proposed to be placed at the Rally Point later this year.
There will be a free dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. at Harley-Davidson Rally Point. Also, there will be live music and bounce houses for the youth.
The evening is an opportunity to hear from the Gold Star Monument Committee as they share information on the monument, said Sturgis Rally & Events Director Jerry Cole.
The Sturgis City Council voted unanimously last October to approve a request to place the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument somewhere in downtown Sturgis.
With approval by the city council, a Sturgis fundraising committee was formed to help pay for the $46,000 memorial to be placed in downtown Sturgis.
The Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation is behind the effort. Initially the foundation’s goal was to establish a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in founder Woody Williams’ home state of West Virginia. Once that monument was complete, a new mission became clear to Woody and those at the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation to establish these monuments in as many communities as possible in all 50 states and US territories.
This would be the first Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in South Dakota.
A Gold Star Family is the immediate family member(s) of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.
