STURGIS — When Tom and Patti Donney opened the Sturgis Car Museum, home to the SAAB Heritage Museum USA, they hoped that at some point they could play host to the national Saab Owners’ Convention.
The museum has been abuzz with activity because the national convention is coming to Sturgis July 21-24.
This isn’t just any old convention. This year’s gathering marks the 75th anniversary of the Saab automobile.
G. Sanford “Sandy” Bogage, president of SAAB Club of North America (SCNA), told members of their group that organizers are planning a unique convention in Sturgis to celebrate the Saab’s special anniversary by showcasing the historical vehicles in the museum and touring the Hills which offer some of the best scenery and landmarks that America has to offer.
The museum features more than 100 of the Swedish-built cars on display, including race cars and 13 cars originally a part of the General Motors Heritage Collection.
Bogage, of Somerville, Mass., said he caught the Saab bug when he was stung by a bright yellow Saab 96 that used to be driven around his hometown when he was young. He said he used to stand and stare at it when it was parked on the street, fascinated by the shape, design and attention to detail of that car. When Bogage was 20, the elderly owner of the yellow Saab gave him that car and said he has been passionate about Saabs ever since.
It isn’t only the way that they drive, but the entire Saab community is what keeps him hooked on Saabs, Bogage said.
As SCNA president, there have been opportunities to connect with many Saab enthusiasts, and the shared bond of Saab “people” around the world is probably the most fascinating thing about the brand, he said.
The convention kicks off on Thursday, July 21, with a morning scenic drive to Mount Rushmore followed by a Black Hills geology tour. The day ends at Sturgis Brewing Company for a sponsor appreciation dinner.
On Friday, July 22, there will be workshops, the club’s annual meeting and elections, exhibits and parts sales.
On Saturday, July 23, car owners will gather in the parking lot of the museum for a show where the people’s choice award will be given. Again, there will be seminars and workshops throughout the day.
An auction and parts sale is scheduled at the Saab Heritage Car Museum on Sunday, July 24.
For more information and a schedule for the upcoming convention, go to https://saabclub.com
