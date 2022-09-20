STURGIS — In an attempt to create some shoulder-season events, Sturgis will host its first MusicFest this weekend in conjunction with the 3rd Annual Sturgis Fall Festival.
Sturgis Rally & Events Director Tammy Even-Cordell said the MusicFest grew out of a desire to expand Sturgis events into the fall season.
“We wanted to do something with music because we have such a nice venue in the Rally Point for it. The Bid Board granted us some money to start this and it’s just kind of snowballed into this big project,” she said.
The event, which is free, will feature more than a dozen bands performing two days of music at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point and other venues throughout Sturgis.
“We wanted to include all of the businesses that we could to showcase the different types of music,” Even-Cordell said. “We’re just hoping everybody will come out and support both the MusicFest and Fall Festival.”
The festival will be at Harley-Davidson Rally Point from 2-6 p.m. Saturday.
Some of the fall festival activities include a hay bale maze, a chili cook-off, face painting, free kids activities, fall photo booth, free hay rides and the Sturgis Brown High School FFA Club petting zoo.
There will be vendor booths set up as well as tasty treats, said Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Veronica Grosek.
“It’s a good event for the community to gather and just kind of give thanks for another year and look forward to the holidays coming up before the weather gets too cold,” she said.
Here is the MusicFest schedule
Friday
He Said She Said, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Harley-Davidson Rally Point; and 8-10 p.m. at the Sidehack; Tanner Johns, 7-9 p.m. at Harley-Davidson Rally Point; The Flanstones, 5-7 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Foxtrot; Lvcy Moon, 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Foxtrot; Chelsey Dee, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Sidehack; Cottonwood Boys, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Knuckle Pavilion; Camp Comfort, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Knuckle Pavilion; Denham, 7-9 p.m. at the Loud American; Flannel, 10 p.m. to midnight at the Loud American; Ja’Net Eastman, 7:30-9:30 p.m. at 44 North
Saturday
Lucas Olson, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harley-Davidson Rally Point; He Said She Said, 2-4 p.m. at Harley-Davidson Rally Point, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Knuckle Pavilion; Cottonwood Boys, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Harley-Davidson Rally Point, 7-9 p.m. at the Loud American; Brandon Jones, 7-9 p.m. at Harley-Davidson Rally Point; Lvcy Moon, 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Sidehack; Lucas Olson, 5-7 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Foxtrot; The Flanstones, 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Sidehack, 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Foxtrot; Wicked Six, 8-10 p.m. at the Sidehack;
Wild Planes, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Knuckle Pavilion; Tanner Johns, 4-6 p.m. at the Loud American, 9:30-11:30 p.m. at the Knuckle Pavilion; Bobby Joe Holman
