Sturgis to host History Days Friday and Saturday

STURGIS — The sixth annual History Days, sponsored by the Sturgis & Meade County Historical Society, will be held Friday and Saturday, June 17-18, at Sturgis City Auditorium.
“History: Lost and Found” is the theme of the event which focuses on researching, preserving, and sharing history.
This year marks the return of History Days after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
History Days kick off Friday with a reception and cash bar from 4-7 p.m. at Sturgis City Auditorium. Booths displaying a variety of historical artifacts, pictures and other information and memorabilia will be open during the Friday evening reception and also on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Booths include information and displays about Bear Butte Creek preservation, Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society, Silver City, genealogy, USS General S.D. Sturgis - a transport ship during World War II, photo preservation, West River History Conference, and Society of the Black Hills Pioneers.
Also on display will be items from the Old Fort Meade Museum and the former Faith Museum, and photos from the Bob Lee Collection. Ruby Gabriel, a local Meade County author, will also have a booth about a book she recently wrote about Meade County.
For those who want to learn more about the Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society, a booth with information about the Society and membership will be available.
There are five levels of membership in the Sturgis & Meade County Historical Society, as follows: individual membership, $25 per year; family membership, $35 per year; student membership, $15 per year; life membership, one-time payment of $5,000; and business sponsorship, $250 per year.
A program titled “Basics of Scanning and Preserving Photos” by Dustin White, owner of White’s Canvas Art Company of Sturgis; will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Sturgis Public Library.
For more information, call (605) 381-5395 or email mark@sturgishistory.org.
