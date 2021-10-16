The recent snowstorm took down many tree limbs and branches in Sturgis, so the Sturgis Public Works Department is going to assist residents in the removal of the debris. Residents are asked to cut up all branches and limbs in 6-foot lengths and place them in the street near their property (without creating a road hazard). Then, beginning Monday, crews will come through and haul them off. Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush said the process would be similar to the recent fall clean up. Trucks will come on residents’ normally scheduled trash day for debris pickup. In doing this, the city said the Exit 32 site for yard waste will be closed and not accepting branches at any time. Sturgis residents can also haul their branches to the Sturgis Rubble Site free of charge by showing their current water bill.
Sturgis to help with debris cleanup
- By Deb Holland Black Hills Pioneer
