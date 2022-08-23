Sturgis to dedicate Gold Star Families Memorial Monument

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis will dedicate the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Harley-Davidson Rally Point, the same night as the annual Sturgis Community Appreciation Picnic.
The city worked with the Woody Williams Foundation to establish the monument.
The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument provides a place of permanence for Gold Star Families to gather and use in honor and remembrance of their loved ones who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the US military.
The two-sided tribute made of black granite is the first Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in South Dakota.
Also, Wednesday is the Annual Sturgis Community Appreciation Picnic beginning at 5 p.m. at Harley-Davidson Rally Point.
The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau invites the entire community to stop by for free barbeque and live music.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.