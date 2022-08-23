Sturgis to dedicate Gold Star Families Memorial Monument

The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument will be dedicated at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Harley-Davidson Rally Point in Sturgis. Pioneer file photo

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis will dedicate the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Harley-Davidson Rally Point, the same night as the annual Sturgis Community Appreciation Picnic.

The city worked with the Woody Williams Foundation to establish the monument.

