STURGIS — The Sturgis City Council will determine at its Monday meeting whether to move forward with negotiating the purchase of property in southwest Sturgis for future development, and possibly for the proposed Lakeside Adventure Park.
Initial plans called for the park to be located on the site of the Sturgis Fairgrounds on Ballpark Road. But at a special meeting of the council on Jan. 10, a new location in southwest Sturgis near Scott Peterson Motors, was offered.
The 77 acres of land is for sale for $2.2 million by longtime Sturgis resident Dave Richards.
Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen said discussions on the purchase of the Richards property is the first step. A determination of building the lake and accompany park will come later, he added.
Carstensen said if the council votes to move forward, they would have the city’s Legal and Finance Committee as well as City Attorney Mark Marshall negotiate an agreement for the purchase with Richards and his representatives.
Any proposed agreement would be brought for consideration to the city council at its Feb. 22 meeting.
“We’re not to the purchase step yet, but we’re taking a step forward in the process,” the mayor said.
Carstensen said the land being offered is a good option not only for the park, but also all the development that could spring up around it.
“This is a unique opportunity to help grow Sturgis in a positive way,” Carstensen said.
The property is located along Junction Avenue in Vanocker Canyon just south of the railroad tracks and across from Scott Peterson Motors.
It is currently within Meade County and would be annexed into the city if the city were to buy the property.
The parcel includes a flood plain and has some development limitations due to the underlying gypsum in some areas, city staff shared in their report to the council.
But Richards did commission a geological survey of the property and provided the results to a developer. Even with the limitations, the developer created site plans containing more than 10 acres of land for commercial or multi-family development, lots for more than 90 single-family homes and enough land for the proposed Sturgis Lakeside Adventure Park.
The money to buy the land is not currently in the 2022 budget, the mayor said.
“That’s part of the negotiation process we’re undergoing. There are different ways to pay for it. That will all be part of future discussions,” Carstensen said.
Although the mayor supports the lake being located on the Richards’ property, he feels the purchase of the land for development and building of the Lakeside Adventure Park are two separate issues at this point, Carstensen said.
“I want the lake there,” he said. “I think at this point in time because of the opportunity that has arisen through the process between the parties, it makes sense for the city just to have it (the land) and sell it to a developer for a planned development so we can have some control over what’s going on out there.”
Bob Bertolotto, of Bertolotto Real Estate and Auction Inc., is Richards’ real estate agent.
“There’s going to be some areas for park and other recreation. One thing Dave is adamant about is the opportunity for winter sports – a sled hill, cross country skiing and more,” Bertolotto said.
The land borders Bureau of Land Management land on the east, so there also would be access to thousands of acres of BLM land adjacent the property.
The Outdoor Aquatic Committee, which helped formulate plans for the Lakeside Adventure Park, discussed the alternate location and unanimously recommended to the city council that the property be purchased and used for the development of the Lakeside Adventure Park and associated commercial and residential development.
The committee also said there would be upgrades needed to the bike path system to ensure that the new development could be safely accessed from all areas of the community by pedestrians and bicyclists alike.
Mayor Carstensen said he had been told by the consultants that any of the three designs for the Lakeside Adventure Park could be moved to a new location without starting the process over, and that the price of the project could fluctuate slightly if a new location were chosen.
Richards and Bertolotto met with the city’s Legal and Finance Committee Thursday concerning the property.
“Dave really wants the city to have it. There won’t be anybody that’s going to be able to buy as cheap as the city is going to be able to,” Bertolotto said.
Richards, whose grandfather, Jake Phillippar originally purchased the land in the late 1920s, said he is willing to discount the price by $500,000 for the city. He likes the idea of the Lakeside Adventure Park which he believes will keep kids out of trouble in the summer months.
“I just think this will really benefit Sturgis,” he said.
