Sturgis to buy Rally trademarks

STURGIS — At a special city council meeting Wednesday morning, the Sturgis City Council unanimously approved spending $75,000 to buy the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally trademarks formerly held by Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Inc.
The marks were to be sold during an online auction by McPherson Auction & Realty last week, but Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the auction was halted when the city and First Interstate Bank, SMRI’s creditor, began negotiating for the sale.
The city also must pay a $15,000 auctioneer fee and $500 for the purchase of limited value marks.
The city says all proceeds from licensing the purchased marks will be divided equally between Sturgis Rally Charities and the Sturgis Rally Endowment.
