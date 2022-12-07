STURGIS — Medical cannabis businesses in Sturgis will have to pay full price to renew their licenses for 2023.
Monday, City Attorney Mark Marshall reminded the city council that last year they issued two conditional licenses for two separate businesses, but neither of those businesses have met the required conditions for operation. Those licenses, Marshall said, are up for renewal at the end of this year, but only one of the businesses has inquired about the application.
Marshall asked the city for direction about how to proceed with what he said are unique circumstances for the conditional licenses. Specifically, he asked council members to consider a renewal fee and whether to direct him to remind the business owners about the renewal requirement. Marshall reported that within the S.D. Municipal League city attorney’s association there are many differences in how municipalities are handling renewals.
Marshall said the circumstances surrounding the medical cannabis licenses are different than liquor licenses or building permits, which also come with conditions.
“Very few times have your licensees been in this situation where their investment has hinged on legislative action and the uncertainty of whether recreational cannabis would be allowed, and the amount of buildout required to create a compliant location to sell the product,” Marshall said.
Marshall said unlike a liquor licenses, which only require business owners to have a physical location, the medical cannabis business owners are required to modify their locations to meet code requirements. Councilman Kevin Forrester asked the council if it could revisit those building code requirements for next year.
“The type of business generates a building code benchmark that needs to be met, that any business of similar nature is not required to meet, which is a significant investment,” Forrester said.
But regardless, Councilwoman Angela Wilkerson expressed concern that not charging a full fee for the license renewals would set precedent for other licenses.
“That has been the point other municipalities have taken when assessing a full fee,” Marshall said. “It is within the council’s discretion as to what fee should be charged.”
Councilwoman Beka Zerbst made the motion to assess the full $7,500 fee for license renewals.
“My opinion is that we don’t decrease the renewal fee,” she said. “It is what the license holders knew coming into the process. It is no fault of the city that they have not moved forward from conditional to active licenses.”
Councilman Mike Bachand agreed. “I don’t see where the city caused any failure,” he said. “The city is not at fault here.”
The fee narrowly passed the council with a 4-3 vote, with Councilwoman Angela Wilkerson abstaining. Mayor Mark Carstensen and Forrester voted against the full fee.
