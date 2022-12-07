marijuana.tif
STURGIS — Medical cannabis businesses in Sturgis will have to pay full price to renew their licenses for 2023.

Monday, City Attorney Mark Marshall reminded the city council that last year they issued two conditional licenses for two separate businesses, but neither of those businesses have met the required conditions for operation. Those licenses, Marshall said, are up for renewal at the end of this year, but only one of the businesses has inquired about the application.

