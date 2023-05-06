By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS — The Sturgis Ambulance Service will accept $5,000 less than what they originally asked the county for to offset the costs of increased ambulance transports this year.
Earlier this year the city of Sturgis and Meade County negotiated an $87,000 contract with the ambulance service, to pay for transports from the Meade County Jail. However, due to an increase in cases the ambulance service asked the county to consider adding $18,000 to that contract, or risk being billed for each individual case. Sturgis Ambulance Service Director Shawn Fischer said the extra $18,000 was based on the number of transports the ambulance service had from the jail in 2022.
But Meade County only budgeted $100,000 for ambulance services. During their last meeting, county commissioners asked Meade County Sheriff Pat West to take a counter offer of $13,000, which would meet the county’s budget.
Councilman Mike Bachand questioned what the ambulance service would do if the council did not approve the lesser amount.
“I listen to the calls,” he said. “You’re at the jail three times a night most of the time.”
“I’m torn on this,” Fischer said. “It has gotten to be more and more that we are being asked to do up there. It’s funding we need for our ambulance service. I feel like we just have to go with it this year.”
“I personally don’t think we need this contract to make us float,” Bachand said.
But Fischer said the ambulance service cannot afford to lose the contract with Meade County.
“I wish you were right,” Fischer responded. “I won’t have the ambulance crew not have the pay they deserve. I don’t know how else you can bring that money in. I just don’t.”
Police Chief Geody VanDewater told the council that the increased trips will be considered during negotiations for the next contract. The city has a good relationship with the county and with West, he said, and he is confident that the next contract will bring sufficient reimbursement.
