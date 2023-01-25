By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 9:23 am
By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS — The latest tax increment finance district in Sturgis will pay for the infrastructure necessary to build two Habitat for Humanity houses.
On Dec. 17, the Sturgis City Council approved the boundary and project plan for Tax Increment Finance District 26 for two lots located at the corner of Sherman and Nellie streets. According to the agreement, Habitat for Humanity will receive $40,000 from the city to fund a sewer line extension that will allow for the construction of two single-family homes. The TIF will use the increased property tax dollars to pay the debt.
Currently the land value in the area and property tax receipts from the land are quite low since the land is a vacant lot, Ainslie said. But once the property is developed the estimated valuation will be approximately $350,000 for the two houses. The portion of property taxes that increases from that development will be used to retire the debt from the sewer line extension. Once the loan is paid off, that increased property tax will go to the city, county and the school district.
Additionally, Ainslie told the city council that the increased property taxes the school would otherwise have to wait for will be received right away, as it will be funded through the state since the TIF is for affordable housing. The school will also receive funding for students who may move into the district from the homes.
“Likely at least one of the homes will have a child going into the school system,” he said.
Under the project plan Ainslie said construction for the first house will be in 2023, and the second house will be built in 2025. The TIF is established for an interest rate of 6% for 20 years, with an assumed stable valuation of $175,000 per house. However, with property appreciation Ainslie said it is more realistic that the TIF will be paid off in just over 17 years.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.