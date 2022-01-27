Sturgis teen doing well following cancer surgery

STURGIS — It’s been just over a month since Jessica “Jess” Teigen underwent two surgeries to remove a cancerous tumor wrapped around her collar bone and shoulder.
Her mom, Kim Teigen, says the surgeries went well. Jess, a Sturgis Brown High School sophomore, is home. And she’s busy with physical therapy and schoolwork.
“A lot of the complications they thought they might run into, they did not,” Kim Teigen said of the surgeries done Dec. 21 and 23 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
Initially, the doctors thought the mass near Jess Teigen’s collar bone had invaded the muscle and nerves and that they may have to amputate her left arm to rid her of the cancer.
They later offered an option to try and save the vessels that could save the arm, if it worked. It meant that Jess would have a little diminished capacity in her left hand, but wouldn’t lose the arm.
Prior to the first surgery, doctors identified arteries in Jess’s legs to replace a portion of the subclavian artery the tumor was surrounding. But that wasn’t needed, her mom said.
Kim Teigen shared her excitement about the outcome of the surgeries in a Facebook post online on Dec. 23, saying:
“Just spoke with Dr. Houdek. Surgery went well, tumor has been removed and arm has been saved!! Closing now and she’ll be out in a few hours. Our prayers have been answered.”
Kim Teigen explained that the tumor, which Jess had named Sir Carlisle Banjo the One & Only, came away from her lung. And it was wrapped around the subclavian artery but did not grow back into itself.
“They were pinched, but when they got it released, the artery and vein just popped back up,” she said.
Jess will need to wear a sling for the next three months and do lots of physical therapy. She also has four more cycles of chemotherapy and another surgery on the ulnar nerve, Kim Teigen said.
“I’d just like to thank everyone for their love and support and for this Christmas miracle,” she said.
IF YOU GO:
WHAT: Anna Westberg Cancer Fundraiser Bowling Tournament
WHEN: Saturday, March 5
WHERE: Sturgis Strikers bowling alley
MORE: Entry fee is $20 per person (4-person teams). Teams will bowl three games. All proceeds benefit the Jess Teigen family cancer fund. For more information contact D’Anna at 605-490-9532 or Ross at 605-877-4797.
