STURGIS — Although it didn’t come tucked in a box wrapped in shiny paper and adorned with a brilliant red bow, Jessica “Jess” Teigen’s best Christmas gift may have come early this year.
The Sturgis Brown High School sophomore is battling bone cancer. The prognosis was not good. Doctors told her a mass near her collar bone had invaded the muscle and nerves and that they may have to amputate her left arm to rid her of the cancer.
But on Thursday, Teigen’s mom, Kim, received a call from staff at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., saying that surgeons may be able to save the arm.
“We have an option to try and save the vessels that could save the arm if it works. It could mean that Jess has a little diminished capacity in the hand and what she is able to do, but if it works, we don’t have an amputation,” Kim said.
Jess, in her typical deadpan way, responded, “I do like my left arm.”
As she should. She’s left-handed and losing her arm would mean relearning a whole host of tasks for the 16-year-old.
Two surgeries are planned for Dec. 21 and Dec. 23 at Mayo Clinic to remove the tumor and repair the area.
The Teigen’s journey began in the spring of 2020.
“I started to feel a pain in my arm. My shoulder area was really sore,” she said.
Teigen, who competes in both cheer and dance and track for the Scoopers, said she thought that maybe she was just experiencing some muscle pain from throwing the shot put and javelin in track.
But the pain didn’t go away. While practicing for dance in June, she found it difficult to do some of the moves.
She shared the story of her pain with her dad, John Teigen and stepmom, Carolyn, as well as with her mom, Kim. They first tried chiropractic care which helped some with the pain, but an x-ray showed a mass on Jess’s left shoulder.
They were referred to an orthopedic specialist at Black Hills Orthopedics in September who ordered an MRI on the area. The scan revealed that the mass was cancerous.
Jess and her twin sister, Sam, remember both being in biology class at SBHS on the Monday after the MRI scan when they received a text from their dad.
“He said, don’t go to practice, just come home,” he wrote.
The two were perplexed.
“We were trying to figure out why they would possibly want us there. We were bouncing ideas off each other. Are we in trouble?” Sam said.
But John, Carolyn and Kim were gathered to share the news that Jess had cancer.
Jess’s response: “I laughed.”
Kim Teigen said she wishes she had the gene that her daughter has to let things roll off her back.
Things progressed quickly. By Tuesday they had a call from Mayo Clinic with appointment times on Wednesday.
“It was 1 in the afternoon on Tuesday, and we had an appointment at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. I just thought, OK, we will figure this out,” Kim Teigen said.
Since then, there have been more tests at the Mayo Clinic and trips to Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls for chemotherapy. Doctors had hoped that the chemotherapy would shrink the tumor Jess has named Sir Carlisle Banjo The First and Only or “Carl” for short.
The tumor, which is about the size of a peach, did not shrink, it actually got larger. Initially, the amputation was to have happened on Dec. 23.
But the news on Thursday has given the family hope that Jess will get to keep her left arm.
PET scans have showed the cancer is contained to the shoulder area and has not spread.
Through this journey, Jess has had a chance to try some new hairstyles because the chemotherapy led to hair loss. But she admits losing handfuls of hair was at times traumatic.
She was ready for it to be gone while undergoing chemotherapy at Sanford Hospital.
“One of the nurses was explaining what some of the kids had done with their hair. I’m not sure why she really brought it up, but she said they had clippers. So, I asked, ‘can I like buzz my hair today?’” Jess asked.
The nurse said she could.
“My dad buzzed my hair, and it was very liberating. I finally did not have that gross hair anymore,” she said.
And in true teen fashion, Jess livestreamed the hair buzzing on Instagram.
“There were 30-some people who got on to watch,” Sam said.
The Teigens say they are grateful to the community for the incredible support during this ordeal. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $16,000 for Jess’s medical expenses. A spaghetti feed, silent auction and bingo at Boulder Canyon Sports Bar and Grille in October also raised funds for the cause.
Teammates and classmates have shown their support by placing yellow ribbons outside both John and Carolyn’s home in Boulder Canyon and Kim’s home on Fulton Street in Sturgis.
Jess is now realizing the gravity of the situation, but said she doesn’t let the prognosis consume her. So how does she keep her spirit up?
“By making jokes about it,” she said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.