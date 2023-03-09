The Sturgis Brown High School Speech and Debate team finished second at the South Dakota State AA Speech and Debate Tournament held in Mitchell. Back from left: Eric Johnson, coach, Lilly Heisinger, Bono Buchtel, Max Hinek, Jordyn Richter, Abby Johnson, and Marty Jones. Front row: Jag Weyer, Riley Carlson, and Carlie Johnson. Courtesy photo
MITCHELL — The Sturgis Brown High School Speech and Debate team finished second at the South Dakota State AA Speech and Debate Tournament held in Mitchell over the weekend. The meet featured 26 schools from over the state and included an “A” division and a “AA” division.
Individual award winners include Marty Jones, earning second place in Lincoln Douglas Debate. Marty Jones also finished fourth in International Extemporaneous Speaking. The Public Forum team of Bono Buchtel and Abby Johnson finished their season in the quarter finals, losing to the team that would go on to win the state championship. Bono finished sixth in U.S. Extemporaneous Speaking. Carlie Johnson finished fifth in Original Oratory.
“What’s really exciting,” coach Eric Johnson said, “is that we moved up a division and were still able to finish second against so many larger schools.”
This is the team’s fourth consecutive second-place finish at the state tournament.
“I think if you win enough second-place trophies, they eventually give you a first-place trophy,” Johnson joked.
The state tournament follows the district qualifying tournament where Sturgis qualified 6 students to the National Tournament to be held in Phoenix, Ariz., in June.
“We have an incredibly talented team this year with a great mix of experienced upperclassmen and very talented underclassmen. For next year’s state tournament, we only lose two seniors, so look out Aberdeen Central.”
At the award ceremony following the tournament, senior Jag Weyer was awarded the South Dakota outstanding interpretation student of the year. And Johnson was awarded the South Dakota Forensics Coaches Association Head Debate Coach of the Year Award.
“It’s a great and unexpected honor, but I really owe this award to my students and my fantastic assistant coaches Tamara Voight and Megan Oviatt.”
