The Sturgis Brown High School Speech and Debate team finished second at the South Dakota State AA Speech and Debate Tournament held in Mitchell. Back from left: Eric Johnson, coach, Lilly Heisinger, Bono Buchtel, Max Hinek, Jordyn Richter, Abby Johnson, and Marty Jones. Front row: Jag Weyer, Riley Carlson, and Carlie Johnson. Courtesy photo

MITCHELL — The Sturgis Brown High School Speech and Debate team finished second at the South Dakota State AA Speech and Debate Tournament held in Mitchell over the weekend. The meet featured 26 schools from over the state and included an “A” division and a “AA” division.

Individual award winners include Marty Jones, earning second place in Lincoln Douglas Debate. Marty Jones also finished fourth in International Extemporaneous Speaking. The Public Forum team of Bono Buchtel and Abby Johnson finished their season in the quarter finals, losing to the team that would go on to win the state championship. Bono finished sixth in U.S. Extemporaneous Speaking. Carlie Johnson finished fifth in Original Oratory.

