Sturgis student get perfect scores on ACT and ASVAB college entrance exams.jpg
Buy Now

Beck Bruch and Marty Jones, Sturgis students, were recognized for perfect scores on the college entrances exams.  Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

STURGIS – Two Sturgis Brown High School students got perfect scores on the college entrance exams, Beck Bruch on the ACT, and Martin Jones on the ASVAB test.

Beck Bruch, a senior, scored a perfect 36 points on the ACT test while the national average in 2022 was 19.8.  The ACT is a standardized test used for college admissions in the United States. The ACT test covers four academic skill areas: English, mathematics, reading, and scientific reasoning. It also offers an optional direct writing test. It is accepted by all four-year colleges and universities in the United States as well as more than 225 universities outside of the U.S.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.