STURGIS – Two Sturgis Brown High School students got perfect scores on the college entrance exams, Beck Bruch on the ACT, and Martin Jones on the ASVAB test.
Beck Bruch, a senior, scored a perfect 36 points on the ACT test while the national average in 2022 was 19.8. The ACT is a standardized test used for college admissions in the United States. The ACT test covers four academic skill areas: English, mathematics, reading, and scientific reasoning. It also offers an optional direct writing test. It is accepted by all four-year colleges and universities in the United States as well as more than 225 universities outside of the U.S.
Bruch talked about how he prepared for the test.
“The ACT’s material is all covered in high school, so instead of worrying about specific content, I just made sure I could read and think quickly. The time constraint is much more difficult that the questions,” said Bruch. “My future plans are to study aerospace engineering with an emphasis on autonomous systems.” He has had an internship at South Dakota Mines and at the Badlands Observatory.
Bruch is also active in sports, running cross country and was a team member that took two conference championships, a distance runner in track, and is a member of the National Honor Society.
His hobbies include: disc golf, traveling and uni-cycling. Zweit and Scottie Bruch are his parents.
Martin Jones, a junior, had a perfect test score on the ASVAB exam.
The Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) is a multiple-aptitude battery that measures developed abilities and helps predict future academic and occupational success in the military. It is administered annually to more than one million military applicants, high school, and post-secondary students.
Jones said his future plans are to attend college for agriculture engineering or law school.
When asked how he prepared for the exam, he said, “I didn’t”.
Jones is active in debate club and has qualified for the national tournament in extemporaneous speaking that will be in June in Phoenix, Ariz. Jones took first place at the 2022 debate state tournament in Lincoln Douglas debate and foreign extemporaneous speaking. He was also the runner up in debate at the 2023 state tournament in Lincoln Douglas and fourth in extemporaneous speaking.
Jones plays the base clarinet in the band and his hobbies include gardening, and has an internship at Bear Butte Gardens.
