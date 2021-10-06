Sturgis student represents SD at Girls Nation

STURGIS — It should come as no surprise that Matea Gordon was elected to a position within the United States Department of Agriculture at this summer’s American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation in Washington, D.C.
She’s a leader with roots in agriculture.
But, the Sturgis Brown High School senior said although it was an honor to be selected, she has no aspirations of politics in the future.
Gordon has been in 4-H most of her life and is a member of the Sturgis Brown High School FFA chapter. She has held leadership roles in those organizations as well as being on the student council at Sturgis.
She served as state 4-H ambassador, as a page during the 2021 SD Legislative Session, and earned national honors in the FFA Agriscience Fair.
Gordon, the daughter of Bruce and Kindra Gordon of Whitewood, was one of 94 young women selected to attend the 74th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session July 24-31, in Washington, D.C.
She was selected for the honor after an interview process at the ALA Girls State session held at the University of South Dakota campus in early June. Annually, two outstanding high school seniors are selected to represent their respective state as “senators” at ALA Girls Nation. South Dakota’s other 2021 Girls Nation representative was Ainsley Shelsta of Brookings.
ALA Girls Nation is a seven-day leadership conference that provides aspiring young women leaders with practical insight into how the federal government operates, instills a sense of pride in our country, and promotes youth civic engagement.
During ALA Girls Nation in Washington, D.C., the girls participate in a mock legislature. They are responsible for submitting bills and resolutions, participating in senate sessions, and electing officials such as president and vice president.
Gordon said the focus of the senators was to pass legislation. They would collaborate and encourage others to support their legislation. Altogether, there were 15 bills passed during the week-long session.
Gordon said she was disappointed the bill she and Shelsta worked on was not one of those passed. It focused on increasing mental health services in universities.
“Our bill was No. 20 and they made it through No. 17. We were really close. I think it would have passed,” Gordon said.
Mental health is currently a great concern following the COVID-19 pandemic, Gordon said.
“We saw the need definitely at universities where it’s a new setting for kids and they have a lot of different things coming at them,” she said. “And then, being isolated with the pandemic only added to that.”
Their bill sought to increase counseling services at the college level.
The Girls Nation participants also toured around the nation’s capital including D.C. monuments, Arlington National Cemetery and Mount Vernon.
“We got to see a variety of different things and met a lot of amazing people from all across the country,” she said.
Gordon’s future aspirations are to attended South Dakota State University and pursue a degree in ag business.
“I did like learning about the different political inner workings, but I’m not sure that’s my thing,” she said.
