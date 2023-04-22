By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS — The Sturgis City Council had a hard time approving additional funding to promote the “Winged S” brand Monday, because the allocation does not specify exactly what the money will be used for.
The original $300,000 funding allocation was included with a supplemental appropriations ordinance that also provided planned funding for accounting software, $460,000 for street banner poles, $220,000 for an indoor batting facility, and $80,000 for auditorium painting and duct cleaning at the Sturgis Community Center. City Finance Officer Fay Bueno said many of the projects were started last year, and the ordinance provides the carryover funding from last year into the 2023 budget to pay the bills. But the $300,000 listed for Rally marketing was new for this year.
An explanation of the $300,000 within the actual ordinance on the city’s website only mentions funding for merchandise purchases.
“The city’s Rally Superstore site continues to grow,” the ordinance explanation states. “The number of products being offered for resale has increased as well. This enables Rally enthusiasts to show support for the Rally and purchase official Rally related gifts for friends and family members throughout the year. In addition, the site allows the City’s intellectual property (IP) to be prominently included in the product lines. In turn this enhances the value of the IP, which in turn increases the ability of the city to leverage the IP with future sponsors. This year the city will partner with year-round downtown and regional businesses to offer city IP merchandise for sale throughout the tourist season. This program requires the purchase of additional inventory.”
But Mayor Mark Carstensen said the funding is to use a variety of methods to promote the “Winged S” brand globally.
“The council is not trying to spend $300,000, but we want to make sure we have the capability to do improvements and do the things we need to do to help build our brand and take the next step as activities in our town increase and the Rally comes along,” he said.
The appropriation has been hotly criticized and questioned by Sturgis business owners who take exception to the ordinance’s stated purpose of using the funds to purchase merchandise. The ordinance requires two approvals before it is published, and becomes law 20 days later. The April 3 Sturgis City Council meeting was scheduled to be the second ordinance reading and vote for approval, but it was tabled after business owners spoke out about it. On Monday the council tried again, and received the same outcry from representatives of Tom’s T’s, Black Hills Rally and Gifts and other citizens, for what they said was a large expenditure for merchandise and Rally marketing, without an itemized plan.
“As a potential business owner in Sturgis I would have to go to a bank and present a plan, including a marketing plan,” said Madison Pankratz, representing Black Hills Rally and Gifts. “My main concern with this proposed budget is that the city is not being held to the same level of responsibility as a regular business owner. If the city is borrowing taxpayer dollars in hopes of profiting, don’t you owe the community of taxpayers the same thought-out business proposal as you would a loan officer at a bank?”
But Sturgis leaders said the money would not only be spent on merchandise. Mayor Mark Carstensen said the goal is to promote the Sturgis “Winged S” brand globally by attaching it to city infrastructure such as street signs and other noticeable items around town that will show up in tourist pictures and other imagery. Additionally, Carstensen said the city plans to sell the brand merchandise on its website and through regional retailers, as well as participate in other activities to market the brand. The goal is to make the “Winged S” synonymous with Sturgis, so its use can be sold to Rally sponsors. That, Carstensen said, will generate millions of dollars that can be used to offset the cost of the Rally, provide funding for city operations, and lower property taxes in Sturgis. Specifically, Carstensen said last year’s total sponsorship dollars were at $2.3 million from the total return on the brand, with more than $1 million returned to the taxpayers per Rally.
Councilwoman Beka Zerbst tried to stress the importance of marketing the “Winged S” brand. “We want people to look at Sturgis,” she said. “That’s what we undertook about three years ago with the “Winged S.” When you look at the $300,000 it’s not all going to retail. When people want to say the city is in competition with local businesses that also sell Rally merchandise, we’re not. We’re looking to promote the Rally and continue to grow the numbers and continue to bring in demographics that are important with younger riders.”
But citizens still asked for a breakdown of cost to go with the money allocation.
“I just feel like the $300,000 appears to be a blank check,” said citizen Allison Creed. “Prior to approving that amount of money, the citizens should see more of a breakdown of how that money will be spent. If it is a business or marketing you should already have an anticipated return on investment through increased visitors, increased sales, increased margins on this or that product. I worry because in two weeks we will be discussing the park and the upgraded ADA swing. I anticipate the council will tell me … the city doesn’t have enough money for this adjusted ADA swing. Those are my priorities.”
“As a taxpayer I would feel good about it if I knew exactly what it was you were purchasing,” Pankratz said. “I completely understand the global marketing. I think that’s awesome. But what exactly are you buying to global market? What is the dollar amount and what is it being used for?”
Following an extensive discussion, Zerbst made a motion to pass the appropriations ordinance as it was written, including the $300,000. While the motion passed with a 5-7 majority, Carstensen said it needed a two-thirds vote in order to spend the money, and therefore the vote was inadequate.
Carstensen asked for Councilmen Tony Dargatz or Mike Bachand, who both cast dissenting votes, to offer up a different motion.
“My no vote is because we do not define by tabulation what the $300,000 is going to be used for,” Bachand said. “That is a failure on our part. Somebody show me hard facts of what we’re going to use the $300,000 for and I’ll vote yes.”
Bachand offered up a motion to pass the ordinance without the $300,000 for Rally marketing. The motion earned a 4-3 vote, but still failed to have the necessary two-thirds majority. Carstensen and Councilors Angela Wilkerson and Dean Sigman cast dissenting votes.
Sigman said he wanted to include the funds because he believes in the “Winged S” brand and he trusts the people who are tasked with marketing it.
“I believe in the ‘Winged S’ as a global brand and global recognition for the city of Sturgis,” he said. “I also believe in the people who are behind that. I’m not deep in the weeds and I don’t always know all the details, but if I trust the people and believe in the process, I tend to believe. I want what is best. I don’t see negative impact on the community with voting this into the budget.”
Sigman offered a motion to shave $100,000 off the marketing budget, and approve $200,000 for the “Winged S” promotion. But, without a specific breakdown of cost, that motion also failed to garner a two-thirds majority, with Bachand and Dargatz as dissenting votes.
Finally, Bachand proposed a motion to approve $100,000 for advertising the “Winged S” brand on a national and global scale, and $100,000 in local infrastructure changes to support the brand. That motion received unanimous approval. The appropriations ordinance will be eligible for referral for 20 days after it is published in the Black Hills Pioneer newspaper.
