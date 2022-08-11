STURGIS — Army veteran Arvid Meland and active-duty South Dakota Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Cindy Erickson took center stage Tuesday at Military Appreciation Day at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Meland, 92, joined the Sturgis Honor Guard in 1999, is a past commander and has provided funeral honors for fallen comrades for more than 3,300 funerals.
Meland downplayed his service and all the hoopla Tuesday.
“Well, it’s kinda humiliating. I wasn’t expecting this until a coupla weeks ago,” he said. “It’s one of those things that has been a privilege to have served both the American Legion, and the Honor Guard and the city of Sturgis. Thank you,” he said.
Erickson will celebrate her 28th year in the South Dakota Army National Guard in September.
Col. Martin Yost of the South Dakota Army National Guard, who has served with Erickson, thanked her for her continued service.
“I look forward to continue serving with you and to watch your career grow with the South Dakota Army National Guard,” he said.
Erickson thanked her family during the ceremony Tuesday.
“If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be able to help support everybody in everything that I do to take care of the soldiers that I do. Thank you to my family for being by my back,” she said.
Meland was born in Watertown and attended grade school at Meland School #53 and later graduated high school in 1948 in Wallace.
Prior to being drafted, Arvid married Avenell on July 8, 1951. They had three children, Paul, Rebecca and Stephanie.
In September 1951, Arvid was drafted into the United States Army where he was sent to Indian Town Gap, Penn., for infantry basic training.
In 1952, Arvid was sent to Berlin, Germany where he was assigned to a 4.2-inch Mortar Company. After being discharged as a Corporal in 1953, Arvid attended South Dakota State College for Agronomy using his GI Bill and went to work at the Soil Conservation Service from 1957-1986, and then worked in the Meade County Assessor’s Office, retiring in 1999.
In 1973, Arvid married Paulette. They have one son, Christopher.
Arvid has served the Sturgis community by holding the office of councilman for the city of Sturgis for 17 years; as a lifetime member of the American Legion; a Sturgis Kiwanis and Sturgis Area Arts Council member; a member of Grace Lutheran Church and past member of the Toastmasters.
Erickson was born in Spearfish, grew up in Whitewood and graduated from Sturgis High School.
Cindy and her husband, DeLane have three daughters, Christina, Jaden and Kaylee.
Cindy enlisted into the South Dakota Army National Guard in 1994 spending 10 years as a heavy construction equipment mechanic and nine years as a crane operator with the 842nd Engineer Company, five years with the 196th Regional Training Institute’s Officer Candidate School at Fort Meade as a TAC Officer/Platoon Trainer, returning back to the 842nd as a Training NCO.
Cindy was deployed to Iraq in 2003-2004 with the 842nd Engineering Company and completed a training rotation in Germany in 2001.
Cindy has also trained and qualified Danish soldiers in Army Basic Instructor Course to certify them to instruct United States Soldiers for Officer Candidate School at Fort Meade.
