Sturgis Soccer launches campaign to improve soccer complex

STURGIS — The Sturgis Soccer Association is hoping to raise $1.4 million to equip their field with artificial turf.

The capital campaign, which kicked off late last month, will raise funds to cover the east field with artificial turf and also provide bleachers for fans, team benches with shade, a sound system, patio in front of concessions, road access to the east field and a walkway separating the east and west fields at the complex along Lazelle Street in Sturgis.

