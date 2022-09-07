Sturgis Soccer launches campaign to improve soccer complex

STURGIS — The Sturgis Soccer Association is hoping to raise $1.4 million to equip their field with artificial turf.
The capital campaign, which kicked off late last month, will raise funds to cover the east field with artificial turf and also provide bleachers for fans, team benches with shade, a sound system, patio in front of concessions, road access to the east field and a walkway separating the east and west fields at the complex along Lazelle Street in Sturgis.
Sturgis Soccer Association Board Member Richelle Bruch said discussions about improving the fields began when officials realized the east field needed some core maintenance.
“There’s a lot of dips and divots. We lose about two players a year to torn ACL or MCLs because of the condition of the field,” she said.
Bruch clarified that the injuries are not contact injuries, but from running and hitting imperfections in the field.
So, as a board, they brainstormed ways they could fix the imperfect field.
“We looked at repairing it by just bringing in more dirt and relaying sod, but cost wise, over the years it would be more expensive,” she said.
Instead, they looked to put in artificial turf which has a 20-to-30-year guarantee.
“We thought why not spend a bunch of money once versus spend a bunch of money over and over again,” she said.
The capital campaign has been well received Bruch said.
“A lot of people are seeing that improvements need to be done,” she said. “We’ve gotten a lot of great response from people who have seen the plans.”
The work will be done in phases, Bruch said.
“Our first phase ideally would be to AstroTurf that east side because it is a safety concern,” she said. “All of the other stuff would come in after.”
The Soccer Association recently came before the Sturgis City Council asking to build a learning center at the soccer complex.
The 420 square-foot building, which was placed on the north end of the soccer fields, will serve as a learning center for soccer teams, a place for equipment storage and for headquarters during tournaments.
The Sturgis Soccer program continues to grow, she said.
“Our soccer community is getting bigger and bigger,” Bruch said.
Total participation in the Sturgis Soccer program this fall is up more than 10 percent from last fall, said Sturgis Soccer Association President Brian Tweedy. The Sturgis Soccer Association continues to grow with more than 400 youth participating at any given time during the year.
Bruch said someone should donate to the capital improvement campaign because it will be a “lasting legacy” for future generations.
“This is something that is not going to go away or be dug up in a year. You do an AstroTurf field with the hopes of it lasting 20 years or more,” she said. “Twenty years down the road these kids who are now playing on it could come back and have their own kids play on it.”
If someone wants to donate for the improvements to the soccer complex, they can call Bruch at (605) 206-1046, or email sturgissoccer@hotmail.com
