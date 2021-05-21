Sturgis seniors gather for baccalaureate service

STURGIS — Twenty Sturgis seniors participated in a baccalaureate service, a faith-based celebration for graduating seniors on Wednesday in the community center theater. The service featured a welcome by senior’s Makayla Keffeler and Paige Bradley, music by McKenna Kress, class speakers included Josie Kaufman and Brady Buchholz, and each senior was introduced by Elisabeth Ortiz and Audrey Bates. Pastor Ryan Smith offered the final blessing and prayer.
Proverbs 16:3 “Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans,” was the theme of the event.
Brady Buchholz, a senior, talked about the next chapter following graduation. “Well today was the last day of classes and so tomorrow I am going to work, it is a little scary to know that I am ready to take on the real world now, but luckily I have a great family that help get me started. I will start college this fall at the SD School of Mines to study mechanical engineering and it will be a great four years,” said Buchholz.
Makayla Keffeler talked about her plans following graduation. “I will attend the University of Sioux Falls for elementary education and run track there. It is kind of mixed, exciting to be done with high school, but also sad, but will be great to go on to the next chapter,” said Keffeler.
Sturgis High School graduation is on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the West gym.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.