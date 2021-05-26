Sturgis seniors cash in on the scholarship awards

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School seniors cashed in on nearly $1 million of scholarships presented by 50 community organizations, businesses, trust, college awards, military awards and memorial scholarships. School staff and parents cooked and served a meal in honor of all seniors, followed by the scholarship and awards program. Awards this year ranged from $250 to a high of over $130,000.
Chelsea Timm, Kristen Pierce, and Ashley Schulz were presented ceremonial checks for $80,000 from US Navy ABF1 Matthew Fuchs for the GI Bill. Josie Kaufman was presented a Montana State University Presidential Scholarship for an award of nearly $132,000.
Forty-five seniors received the Regents Scholar Diplomas and to be eligible the students must graduate from a South Dakota high school, completed the coursework in six areas, receive a “C” or higher on all required coursework, and have a cumulative high school GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
Twenty Sturgis seniors were presented stoles as honor students during the awards ceremony.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.