Sturgis sends form of government petition to state elections board

STURGIS — The attorney representing Sturgis citizens petitioning to change the city’s form of government told the Sturgis City Council he doesn’t believe the city can get answers about the validity of the petitions by going to the South Dakota Board of Elections.
Kellen Willert, with Bennett Main Gubbrud & Willert, spoke to the council at its Jan. 3 meeting before they voted on a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign and submit the petition to the state elections board.
It is the opinion of Sturgis City Attorney Mark Marshall that the employment of a city manager is not a “form of government” but is instead a special power granted to a municipality.
“The procedure for changing the form of government is different than the procedure to authorize the employment of a city manager,” he said following a special meeting on Dec. 27 to discuss the matter.
The petition seeks to hold an election to change the city government from an aldermanic government with a city manager to an aldermanic government without a city manager.
Willert told the council he doesn’t believe there is any statutory authority for the elections board to make any decisions regarding the petitions before the city.
That board does have the authority to make recommendations pursuant to the federal voting rights act but not to make a determination on a petition such as that before the Sturgis City Council, he said.
Willert also wanted to clarify the number of signatures the city has verified on the petitions. He said city staff have stated there were 758 signatures when in reality there were about 900 signatures presented.
“I’m asking you to ask your staff how many valid signatures were on that petition,” he said.
As to the form of government question, Willert said the city of Sturgis has a long history of acknowledging that city manager is indeed a form of government.
He provided as an example the minutes of a Sturgis City Council meeting from Feb. 20, 2007 show the council passed Resolution 2007-09, entitled a “Resolution Setting the Election Date for Vote on Change in Form of Government.”
And if there was any doubt about the form of government, Willert reminded the city council that just minutes prior to his coming to the podium to speak, the council approved a resolution authorizing the signing of contracts for supplies, services and employee contracts.
Within that resolution it states “WHEREAS, the City has adopted the City Manager form of government whereas City staff are hired to complete administrative tasks in an efficient expedited manner.”
Willert said: “You just approved this folks. At least be consistent.”
The city needs to clarify what form of government was voted in by the citizens in 2007, Willert said.
Regardless of the state elections recommendation, Willert said his clients plan to move forward with a mandamus action to the court in an effort to make the city take action on the petitions.
“We can do better folks. Schedule the election. It’s really not that difficult,” Willert said. “We can just go to the court and let the court decide. We don’t need the Board of Elections.”
The council voted unanimously to authorizing the mayor to sign and submit the petition for change in form of city government to the state elections board.
Marshall said the state administrative rules give the elections board 30 days in which to render an opinion.
The Petition for Election to Change Municipal Government in the Municipality of Sturgis was delivered to Sturgis City Finance Officer Fay Bueno on Thursday, Dec. 16. The petition is sponsored by Justin Bohn, Tammy Bohn, and Brenda Vasknetz.
The city has said that Sturgis City Finance Officer Fay Bueno would neither validate nor invalidate petitions to change the city’s municipal government.
“On the advice of the Sturgis City Attorney, the Sturgis City Council will ask the City Attorney to file an action for a declaratory judgment from the South Dakota Board of Elections,” city officials said in a statement on their website. “This is an independent third party that will render an unbiased decision. This action will help clarify the rights of involved parties and will determine if the removal of a City Manager is considered a change in the form of government.”
