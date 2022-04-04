Sturgis says farewell to Bob Davis

STURGIS — Friends and family said a fond farewell to Sturgis businessman and community supporter Bob Davis Friday.
Davis’ celebration of life service was held in the Sturgis Community Center Theater. Dean Kinney, HomeSlice president/CEO, served as host for the event.
Davis, a Sturgis businessman, radio personality and photographer, died Sunday, March 20, at the Lippold Hospice suite at Monument Health in Sturgis following a diagnosis of late-stage cancer.
Davis was well known in the Black Hills for his creativity, business ventures and sense of humor that left most everyone who knew him with a “Bob” story. It was only fitting that the service was held on April 1 – or April Fools Day.
Bob was well-known for several memorable pranks he pulled on the radio, most notably when he spoofed listeners on April 1, 1976, about a volcanic eruption on Bear Butte.
The service Friday for Davis began with the lights down, then a dull roar and rumble. Then, you hear the voice of Davis from the original radio recording seeking information on some unusual activity happening at Bear Butte.
“Is there a chance that Bear Butte might erupt on us?” Davis asks.
Kinney said Davis was the master of pranks.
“Someone on social media this week I thought captured it pretty well when they suggested that had word spread that Bob Davis had died on April 1, none of us would have known whether or not we could believe it,” he said.
Kinney called Davis one of Sturgis’ most treasured residents and shared another of his famous pranks when he told KBHB listeners that the phone company planned to “blow” the phone lines out one morning and if you wanted to avoid getting dust all over your house it might be a good idea to place the receiver in a waste basket.
“So many people did it that for a time in the Sturgis area you couldn’t get a dial tone,” Kinney said.
Davis’ service was a chance to both celebrate the life and deal with the loss of one of the greatest Sturgis boosters in the history of the community, Kinney said.
“Bob was a promoter, a trusted friend, a mentor, and a person one could turn to for candid advice,” Kinney said. “Bob Davis always fought for what he believed in, and Sturgis is a better place because of it.”
Davis’ presence was such that he had always been here and would always be here, Kinney said.
Davis’ neighbor, friend and high school English teacher Ramona Sabers said Bob Davis was not an ordinary student. Sabers told of how she was perplexed at the title of a book Davis said he had read for an assignment, and later confessed to Sabers that he had made it up. The two reminisced through a phone call about those days from the 1970s just before Davis’ death.
“What was remarkable was through all our rememberings, in spite of Bob’s condition, we were laughing out loud,” she said.
Davis’ sister later told Sabers that the phone call was a true gift.
“Well, there was no question. I was the beneficiary,” Sabers said. “I will be grateful that I was a small step in Bob’s extraordinary journey.”
Other speakers included Jacob West, Daniel Ainslie, Rod Bradley, Francie Ruebel-Alberts, and Davis’ brother-in-law Stuart Kingsbery.
West worked for Davis for five years at Sturgis Photo & Gifts.
“I’m glad he took a chance on me. I not only gained a friend, but a mentor that single-handedly set me up for success in my life,” he said.
Ainslie said Davis had a huge desire to see Sturgis become better.
“That was obvious in everything he did and said,” Ainslie said. “He was always looking for ways for the city, for the community, for the downtown businesses to try to partner to move the community forward.”
Kingsbery said the family has been “blown away” by the outpouring of love and support for Bob and the family.
“We are so grateful to the entire Sturgis community,” he said. “These last few weeks have been so bitter-sweet. … Coming back to Sturgis and crying, talking, sitting, laughing, listening and being with all of you, his friends for so long, has been heart-warming. You will always be family to us.”
