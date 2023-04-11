STURGIS — The community of Sturgis said farewell to Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie Thursday.
Ainslie has resigned and will become Rapid City’s Director of Finance. Thursday was Ainslie’s last day with the city of Sturgis.
The city hosted a gathering at the Sturgis Public Library thanking Ainslie for his 11-plus years of service to the city. Mayor Mark Carstensen thanked Ainslie for his unending hard work and caring he put into his job as city manager.
“We greatly and humbly appreciate all the extra effort you devoted to the city of Sturgis which has returned innumerable dividends for our community,” Carstensen said. “We are thankful to you and your dedication. We truly believe that without your leadership, this community would not be on the solid footing that it is today.”
Carstensen said that when Ainslie came on board in October 2011, the community’s finances were strained. The city had no reserves. Today, the city reserves in nearly every major operating fund now exceed the Government Finance Officers Association recommended amounts. A prime example of that was in 2021 when the city was in the position to invest surplus revenue on several capital improvement projects in the city.
Carstensen said Ainslie has helped the city reduce reliance on property tax revenue to provide city services by increasing sales tax collections, optimizing rally income, promoting development that has led to more rooftops and implementing self-administered TIFS.
“You helped us realize the economic potential of the city of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Instead of losing money or breaking even on hosting the Rally, the city’s in-house sponsorship program now nets more than $1.1 million annually to the city’s general fund,” Carstensen said.
Ainslie also helped the city realize the need to make significant investments in the city’s infrastructure. The city recently added a new Wastewater Treatment Facility which included a new interceptor line. Prior to that, the city partnered with the state to completely reconstruct Lazelle and Main streets.
The city has made improvements to the Sturgis Community Center, ball fields and soccer fields in the past 11 years. And the city also has added Harley-Davidson Rally Point which has become the hub of social activities year around in the community.
“There are many tangibles that we can mention when it comes to Daniel’s contribution to our community, but what truly has touched our hearts are the ‘other duties as assigned’ things that Daniel has done,” the mayor said.
Ainslie serves as the city’s representative to the Sturgis Alliance of Churches group. What many might not know is that Ainslie wrangles the judges for the Alliance of Churches Annual Chili Cookoff event and he even provides them with TUMS antacids as a precautionary measure.
He also took his role as Sturgis’s No. 1 Ambassador to a new level when the vehicle carrying an Amish family from Wisconsin broke down near Sturgis during Rally week last year. There certainly was nowhere for them to stay, so Ainslie arranged to have a local church open its doors. He secured cots and blankets for the family and they bedded down overnight until another vehicle was sent to Sturgis to pick them up.
“Thanks for all you have done for our community,” Carstensen said. “It is with regret that we lose you as one of our team members, but we wish you all the best in the future.”
