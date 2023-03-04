STURGIS — Sales taxes in Sturgis continue to climb, as more businesses make their way to the city and the population continues to grow.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie told the Sturgis Common Council that the last quarter of sales tax receipts for 2022 were 3% higher than 2021, producing a surplus in the city’s general fund of $79,000. In 2021, those sales taxes for the same time period were more than 7% higher than the previous year.
“So, the fact that 2021 had such a significant increase and not only were we able to keep that, we were able to build upon it is good to see that through continued business growth as well as measured population growth and growth in tourism, our businesses have continued to thrive in the community,” he said.
The tourism tax, which is an extra 1% tax on tourism-related goods such as hotels, restaurants, and alcohol sales, also continues to grow. While this year’s tourism tax was only about 1.9% higher than last year, 2021 saw a 25% increase over 2020. The 2022 increases resulted in a $42,000 surplus in the city’s tourism fund, which is used to market the city.
“So, the fact that in 2022 we were able to keep that higher than 25% increase, and build upon that was really something else,” Ainslie said. “Over the past two years our growth and tourism related sales have exceeded almost every community in the state of South Dakota. That was from the additional exposure that our community received from COVID. It turned out that it invited more people to come to Sturgis, and they continue to come.”
