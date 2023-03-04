Sturgis sales tax.jpg

STURGIS — Sales taxes in Sturgis continue to climb, as more businesses make their way to the city and the population continues to grow.

Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie told the Sturgis Common Council that the last quarter of sales tax receipts for 2022 were 3% higher than 2021, producing a surplus in the city’s general fund of $79,000. In 2021, those sales taxes for the same time period were more than 7% higher than the previous year.

