Sturgis reveals preliminary 2022 budget

STURGIS — Sturgis property owners can expect a decrease in the city’s portion of their property taxes, the city’s preliminary 2022 budget shows.
In total, by next year, the city of Sturgis will have reduced its property tax rate by 34.3% since 2010, Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said when presenting the proposed budget to the city council at its meeting Monday.
The growth of the community, the continued profitability of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and continued efficiency within city departments has allowed the city to reduce its property tax rate, Ainslie said.
The first reading of the budget will come at the Aug. 23, meeting of the council.
The Sturgis city budget for 2022 is an estimated $23.9 million up from $21.5 million in 2021.
The budget is made up of the general fund, enterprise funds (liquor, water, wastewater, sanitation and ambulance) special revenue accounts, TIF (tax increment finance) and trusts.
Even though the budget will increase, the city’s mill levy charged to property owners will decrease by an estimated 16.6%, Ainslie said.
So, for someone whose home is valued at $180,000, the city’s portion of their property tax could be reduced by about $174 in the coming year, Ainslie said. The city’s portion of your property tax bill is about 34%, the school portion is about 43% and the county’s portion is about 23%.
“That’s not just because of the increase in valuations, that’s also because the preliminary budget shows almost $135,000 less being collected from property taxes,” Ainslie said. “The city is not as reliant on property taxes as what we used to be.”
Over the past years, the city’s financial health has improved significantly, Ainslie said. This has allowed the city to rebuild its “rainy day” fund for nearly all of its operational funds, he said.
The city’s general fund has a reserve of 229% of its annual operational budget. The fund has been increasing for several years as the city’s growth related income (sales tax, development income) have increased and the general fund’s expenditures have decreased, Ainslie said. And, there was a significant increase in the fund’s reserves between 2020 and 2021 due to $1.3 in CARES Act funds that exceeded expenses and $250,000 in higher sales tax revenue than budgeted.
Continued growth in the community, both in residential housing and businesses, has the city poised for continued financial stability, Ainslie said.
That wasn’t the case about 10 years ago.
The city got a wake-up call when Standard & Poor’s did a downgrade of general obligation bonds for the city of Sturgis. Standard & Poor’s is an agency which issues opinions on the general creditworthiness of cities such as Sturgis with respect to its particular debt security or other financial obligations. Credit ratings are one of several tools that investors can use when making decisions about purchasing bonds and other fixed income investments.
The main point they were looking at was the rapid loss of reserves and the continued deficit spending, Ainslie said at the time.
In July of 2012, Ainslie said the council was faced with some difficult decisions. He told them that city departments needed to do some belt tightening, the city needed to quit borrowing from lucrative funds such as the city liquor store and water departments and needed to step up its efforts to make more money from the annual motorcycle rally.
“At that time we were spending more than we were taking in and that was leading to substantial deficits,” he said.
Sturgis City Council President Beka Zerbst lauded the effort of Ainslie and city staff at the meeting Monday for helping Sturgis become more financially stable since that rocky time in the city’s history.
“This is just phenomenal, the turnaround that we have seen in this community in the last decade or so. The upward trajectory we see in our city is due to you (Daniel Ainslie), Fay (Bueno, city finance officer), the city staff and past councils as well who had the foresight to look at what needed to be changed and the improvements that needed to be done,” she said.
Zerbst said she is proud to be a resident of Sturgis because of what has been done to right the ship.
“When you look at the outlook that we have for our community, it’s very bright,” she said.
