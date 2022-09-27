STURGIS — Longtime Sturgis resident Gordon Kotab was in a quandary Tuesday trying to determine how he would spend his last half million dollars.
Would it be for an inflatable obstacle course, a zoom flume, or a small slash park.
The city of Sturgis hosted a public open house at which Kotab, and other Sturgis residents were given play money to put toward amenities for a proposed adventure park on land the city recently purchased in Vanocker Canyon.
The pile of City of Sturgis bucks provided each participant came in denominations of $1 million, $500,000, $100,000, $50,000 and $25,000 which added up to $3.8 million. That total is not some random amount. It’s what the city hopes to have to spend on the project from various sources including a Tax Increment Finance District from housing and business development on the Vanocker Canyon property.
Small boxes labeled with each of the amenities were placed at tables around the room. When someone wanted to choose a specific amenity, they had to place the associated amount of “cash” in that box.
If you wanted the amenities that went with an outdoor pool, you had to buy the pool first which cost $1.2 million. The same held true for a man-made lake. Its cost was $1.25 million.
“People are able to prioritize what they want it (the adventure park) to be,” said Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie. “We’re just trying to get as much input so that the council can make as wise a choice as possible.”
What’s next?
The next steps in the process are for the Sturgis Planning Commission and the Sturgis Park Board to make recommendations to the council in early October and for the city council to vote on the way forward after that.
Sturgis City Council member Aaron Jordan said the city will take into consideration how the citizens voted (or spent their play money) into account when making their decision for the adventure park.
“From my perspective, other than the lake, it would be nice to know what other kinds of activities that people want to have,” Jordan said. “Who else more than the community is going to have better insight on what they are looking for and what they want.”
And even when that is determined, there will be opportunity for refinement, he said.
Many factors went into developing a plan for the adventure park including safety, water quality, and profitability, Jordan said.
“If it is approved, then we would hire an architect to come up with a construction plan. Then it would have to be bid,” Ainslie said.
Realistically it would be sometime in 2024 before the adventure park would open, he said.
The outdoor aquatics concept
The process of creating a park was set in motion in 2020 when the city began discussing some sort of outdoor aquatics venue within the city. The city made a call for citizens to serve on a committee to discuss the options.
The committee hosted several town-hall type meetings to present their ideas. A community engagement charrette was held on Oct. 11 and 12, 2021, at the Sturgis Community Center. Its intent was to be an intensive planning session where citizens, designers and others collaborate on a vision for development, as well as a forum for ideas that offers the unique advantage of giving immediate feedback to the designers and allow everyone who participates to be a mutual author of the plan.
The Sturgis Aquatics Committee’s proposal calls for building a four-acre lake with beach, water slides, an aquatics obstacle course, pickleball courts, volleyball courts, a walking path, a memorial splash pad and mini golf initially at city land at the Sturgis Fairgrounds.
But, the city was presented with the opportunity to buy land from longtime Sturgis resident Dave Richards in Vanocker Canyon and did so this spring.
The concept of an outdoor aquatic park was then moved to that land.
Allison Creed Carter, co-chair of the city’s Aquatics Committee, said this week that the committee has surpassed its fundraising goal for the project with more than $400,000 raised.
She said people have been very supportive of the project although a man-made lake is unique as an outdoor aquatics concept.
“We don’t have anything like it in South Dakota. It’s natural to really question if this would be a profitable, sustainable, popular option for us,” Carter said. “I believe Sturgis needs to diversify its economy. We need to embrace recreation and not rely so much on the Rally (Sturgis Motorcycle Rally) for summer tourism.”
Housing and commercial development plans
At the open house Tuesday, the city introduced the company that would be designing and developing both commercial and residential properties on the Vanocker Canyon property.
“There were several developers that made proposals. Ultimately, the design that they (Treloar) presented had commercial which was something that was important to the council to ensure that there was some additional retail development,” Ainslie said. “It also included some fantastic housing that is needed and necessary for the community.”
The city also appreciated how Treloar’s design integrated the concept of the proposed aquatic park, Ainslie said.
Treloar’s company for this project is called Bear Butte Land Company. It’s one of many development companies that he oversees.
He decided to make a proposal because this project was an extension of what as sees as a vision for Sturgis.
“This has got the potential with great views of Bear Butte over one side and straight into Vanocker Canyon on the other. This is a really nice area,” Treloar said.
Combining that with the Lakeside Adventure Park is a great pairing, he said.
There could be as many as 80 homes in the Vanocker Heights subdivision and several townhome lots as well. Prices for lots could range from $40,000 to $150,000, Treloar said.
“I don’t expect any issues in selling lots. As soon as we plat lots, we can pretty much sell them,” he said. “I see a huge growth potential for this community.”
