STURGIS — By all accounts the night of June 9, 1972, was a watershed moment for the city of Sturgis — both figuratively and literally.
The day started out quiet with partly cloudy skies, and there was no indication that a life-changing event would befall the community by nightfall, locals said.
The Blair family was getting ready to head from their ranch east of Sturgis to town for the wedding rehearsal of Galen Remington and the Blair’s daughter Nancy.
Viola Blair wrote in her journal that day: “4 p.m. We’ve had a real rain and hailstorm during the last hour or so. The hail looked like little marbles jumping on the lawn. I had to move things around on the porch so they wouldn’t get wet.”
In a second entry on that date at 11:30 p.m. Viola Blair wrote: “Wow! Some of us are home after the wedding rehearsal and some are still in town and had better stay there! We stayed at the church 3 hours and watched the flood waters going down Junction Ave.! Grandpa has a basement full of water and it’s still running.”
The first indication that swollen creeks were overflowing their banks came about 7 p.m., when a highway patrolman reported about a foot of water over the road west of Sturgis in Boulder Canyon.
At 7:15 p.m., the National Weather Service in Rapid City issued a flash flood warning on a telephone hot line that connects them to radio and television stations throughout the area.
It read: “FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR TONIGHT FOR THE NORTHERN HILLS from SPEARFISH CANYON TO LITTLE ELK GREEK. ALL CAMPERS SHOULD BE ON THE ALERT AND MOVE to HIGHER GROUND IF ON OR NEAR CREEK BEDS. FOUR INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN IN TWO HOURS IN THE GALENA AREA WITH BEAR BUTTE CREEK UP 18 INCHES TO TWO FEET ABOVE NORMAL AT 7:00 P.M.”
Deadman Creek and Bear Butte Creek are the major waterways that flow through Sturgis.
At that time, there was a bridge over Deadman Creek on Junction Ave. near where Monument Health Sturgis Hospital now stands.
Locals watched as the waters topped the bridge and flowed angrily through town.
“Junction Avenue was like a raging river,” said Ramona Saubers, who still lives in the same home on Junction Avenue where she rode out the storm in 1972.
“We were fortunate. We got a couple of inches of water in the basement and that was it,” she said.
The National Weather Service reported that Sturgis received anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of rain over a span of six to eight hours. The watersheds for Deadman Creek and Bear Butte Creek received anywhere from 8 to 10 inches of rain during that same time period.
Locals shared their recollections of June 9 at a recent “History at High Noon” presentation at the Sturgis Public Library. Following are some of their stories.
The Blair wedding
One of those who shared remembrances at the History at High Noon was Viola Blair’s daughter, Gayle Urban.
“I remember it was a beautiful day when we went into town, but when the rehearsal part got over, I remember walking in front of the church and seeing water just gushing down Junction Avenue. I thought, ‘where did that come from?’”
About that time, she noticed a car stalled near Dick’s Standard gas station across the street from the church. A young woman was driving and there were two young children in the car. One of the children tried to get out, and he was swept away by the moving water.
“Somebody from the gas station jumped out and grabbed him,” she said. “I saw all that happening and couldn’t believe it.”
The groom, Galen Remington, said just before their wedding the young couple had a trailer house moved to a court in Boulder Canyon. The night of the flood Highway 14A through Boulder Canyon was partially washed out from the storm.
“We were gone for a week on our honeymoon and didn’t even know if we were going to have a house when we got back,” he said.
A child’s perspective
Carla Belle Alexander was 11 years old and had just finished the 6th grade in the summer of 1972.
“Even though thankfully no lives were lost in Sturgis, the flood had a pretty significant impact on my family,” Alexander said.
She and her family, Buzz and Evelyn Alexander, lived in a mobile home near the present-day McDonald’s restaurant on Lazelle Street in Sturgis. She was at home with her dad on June 9 and recalls the size and sound of the rain that day.
“That was the weirdest day for rain, and I have lived in South Dakota all my life. The sky was green and pink. I’ve never ever seen that color again since,” she said. “And it was ploppy rain because it was big drops even though it was raining in sheets, there weren’t the little drops that we get in South Dakota. They were big, ploppy drops so it was a weird day all day.”
Alexander and her dad were deciding what to have for dinner when there came a knock at the door about 5:45 p.m.
“A South Dakota National Guardsmen was standing on our doorstep beating on the door and he said: ‘We have an evacuation. Bear Butte Creek looks like a fire hose coming out of the canyon. You need to get out of here now.’”
Alexander’s dad went to the back of the trailer house to get insurance papers and told his daughter to gather stuff together.
“I got my baby doll, and he took me out the front door. Halfway down the stairs going into the trailer the stairs broke away from the step and so my father had me by the collar, the insurance drawer under his arm and he carried us out that way,” she said. “The water in our front yard was approximately 3 feet high because it hit me chest high.”
They got in the car and headed for downtown Sturgis where Alexander’s mom was working. Instead of going down Lazelle Street, which parallels Bear Butte Creek, Alexander’s dad opted to go around on Interstate 90 and then down Junction Avenue.
“When we crossed Deadman Creek there (on Junction), it was pushing the car because the water was already coming over the bridge there by the hospital,” she said. “I personally thought my father was insane, but I was just holding on and going with a ride.”
Alexander’s dad dropped her at Walker’s Pharmacy (most recently Town & Country Plumbing).
“He says, ‘Your mom’s in there. Go in there. I’m going back to watch the house go.’ When you’re 11 years old, that’s really frightening,” she said.
Alexander and her mother took shelter with others at the Meade County Courthouse on the hill overlooking downtown Sturgis.
The Alexander’s mobile home was spared because another home in the trailer court came off its foundation and wedged crossways creating a diversion, so the water flowed around the other homes in the court.
Her grandparents, whose home and business were at the corner of Main and Junction Avenue, were heavily damaged. Even years later when they were cleaning her grandparent’s home, Alexander said they found mud still caked in the corners.
That damn dam
While no lives were lost in the city of Sturgis during the flood of June 9, 1972, in the Black Hills, emergency management officials were concerned that high water had stressed the mostly abandoned Fort Meade Dam, located in Deadman Gulch about 2.5 miles southwest of town. They feared that any subsequent rain could cause a dam failure, forcing a wall of flood water through the already soggy community.
Built in 1909, the reservoir behind the dam was designed to provide a dependable water supply to the Fort Meade cavalry post located east of Sturgis.
In the hectic days following the 1972 flood, representatives from the Army Corps of Engineers examined the Fort Meade dam for damage. The Corps, who had responsibility for the dam, performed an aerial survey and determined a course of action to eliminate future flooding caused by this dam’s potential failure.
Already concerned because 238 people from Rapid City and the surrounding area had died, the Corps did not hesitate forming a plan of action. The Corps designed a plan to remove most of the water in the dam with pumps, then blast a section of the face of the dam with explosives.
Corps staff members requested assistance from the local National Guard unit, the 109th Engineer Battalion. Maj. Chris Mechling, the executive officer for the 109th, was appointed the Officer in Charge (OIC).
A task force of South Dakota National Guardsmen from the 109th Engineer Battalion, 842nd Engineer Company and the 200th Engineer Company were called to work on the dam. The existing unimproved road to the dam had washed out.
Mechling detailed Capt. Robert Daane to find a way to get the necessary equipment into the area. Daane had the 842nd Engineer Company’s International Model TD-18 bulldozer delivered to the entrance of the old trail going to the dam.
Daane directed experienced dozer operator, Sgt. Robert Grams, to cut a road wide enough to bring pumps, generators and equipment to the dam. Grams, a Sturgis native who had been a heavy equipment operator as a member of the U.S. Army in Vietnam, had experienced road building in dangerous places.
“They found out I was a dozer operator, and so we loaded up a dozer and we hauled it up Deadman Canyon. Bob didn’t really tell me much about that damn dam,” he said. “He said the Corps of Engineers were worried it was gonna break and would flood Sturgis, and we gotta build a road so they can get some float bridge equipment up there.”
The technical part that they didn’t share with Grams was that there was no road to the dam.
“When we finally got to the spot where the road ended, that’s where it was just a steep hillside,” Grams said. “I started digging into the hillside building a road on that steep hill going up to the dam. The whole time… I was scared to death. I survived Vietnam to think, ‘am I going to roll this damn dozer down this steep hill.’”
Bob Daane sat next to him smoking his cigar while Grams dug the road. Grams said that every once in a while, Daane would nudge him alerting him that maybe he was getting a little too far into the hill or getting a little too far out to the side.
“We finally made it to top of that hill and got to where we could get out to the dam and then made the road wide enough with a little trail in it. They had cranes that started hauling equipment up there and my job was basically done,” Grams said.
When the road was completed on June 13, six trailer-mounted pumps were hooked to the unit’s 5-ton dump trucks and hauled to the dam. The pumps worked most of the week, lowering the water level.
Then, late in the afternoon of June 21, a cavity was blasted in the upstream face of the dam near the abutment. Detonation of the charge broke out a 25-foot-deep section which was 80 feet wide at the top of the dam and 25 feet wide at the base. Officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers considered this a very successful mission.
Caring for those who died
Sandy Jolley had been busy decorating a birthday cake for her son who was about to celebrate his third birthday on June 10, 1972. She later sent her son out to their front lawn to play for a time. When she looked out later, she realized he was playing in water.
“The water was swirling around the steps and the porch. That’s how I discovered that we were being flooded,” she said.
She called her husband, Clint, a local firefighter and mortician, and told him about the flooding.
He came and took Sandy and their two boys to his brother’s home near the Jolley Funeral Home on Junction Avenue.
Sandy said from there she could see the water rushing down Junction Avenue. She also recalls that in the aftermath of the flood food was being rationed.
“You could get one loaf of bread and one gallon of milk,” she said.
But because the Jolleys were feeding visiting funeral directors who were working to help prepare the bodies of those killed in the flood in Rapid City, they were allowed to buy some additional bread to make sandwiches, she said. For the next four days, Jolley Funeral Home had five to six embalmers working non-stop at their funeral home.
“We would shuttle bodies from Rapid to Sturgis, clean them up, tag them and take them back. We did that for four days. It was a busy, busy, busy time,” Clint Jolley said.
Doreen Allison Creed, who lived next door to Kinkade’s Funeral Home with her parents in Sturgis in 1972, said she remembers the humming of refrigerated trailers outside the funeral home filled with bodies of those who died in the flood.
“It went on for days and days,” Creed said.
Deadman Gulch Channel
Because of the steep slopes of the Black Hills, the upper portions of the drainage areas leading to Sturgis are susceptible to very rapid runoff, thus causing flooding.
From the earliest known flood in 1883 to 1976, there were 18 floods on Deadman Gulch or about one flood every five years. The worst was the disastrous 1972 flood which caused an estimated $2.9 million in damages. The second largest flood happened in June of 1962 which caused an estimated $280,000 in damages.
Sturgis city officials wanted assurances that Sturgis didn’t experience another flood like that of 1972.
The federal Housing and Urban Development department encouraged the city to build a channel through town to accommodate runoff from the Hills.
“Once they blew the dams, there was nothing to hold back the drainage that came down from the Hills,” Creed said.
Mary Rock worked for the city at that time helping to relocate properties from the floodplain. She said the city worked for years on developing the Deadman Gulch Channel plan.
“I don’t remember names of the families, but we got them all moved out and the land purchased from them. Most of the people who lived along the creek had been there a long time, so it was difficult for them to pick up and move,” she recalls.
Rock, who spent a career with AT&T and as an independent consultant, now lives in Texas and recently has retired.
The Sturgis City Council in 1976 voted to seek federal funding for the channel project in Washington, D.C.
“I went to Washington along with Art Lacroix from Rapid City. We knew we needed funds, so we visited with the HUD representatives,” Saubers said.
But the vote to send her was not unanimous. Some council members thought it was frivolous because Rapid City would probably get the brunt of funding. Saubers in essence told her fellow council persons that the city would get nothing if they didn’t at least try.
The city did receive funds and construction of the project was started on April 16, 1979. It was essentially complete on June 26, 1980.
COP Construction Corporation of Billings, Mont., under the supervision of the District Engineer, Corps of Engineers, of Omaha, spearheaded the project.
Two segments of levee were built on the project. The first segment, 540 feet long, is located immediately upstream of Interstate 90. The second segment, 1,310 feet long, extends from Interstate 90 downstream to Harmon Street.
A concrete flume was constructed along the existing Deadman Gulch alignment from Harmon Street to Bear Butte Creek, a distance of 6,685 feet. An energy dissipator, consisting of a flume end sill and rock apron, was provided at the downstream end of the flume to transition Deadman Gulch flows into Bear Butte Creek.
During recent flooding in July of 2019, heavy flow from the Deadman Gulch drainage gushed into Bear Butte Creek, which showed the channel was doing what was intended.
“It must have worked, we haven’t had any notable floods since,” Saubers said.
