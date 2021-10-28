Sturgis residents give thumbs down to Dudley Street changes

STURGIS — Turning Dudley Street into a permanent two-lane roadway is a bad idea and it should be mothballed, residents who live along that street told Sturgis city officials and the Iron Horse Saloon owner Tuesday evening.
The city sent out letters to property owners and residents of the neighborhood on Oct. 18, explaining to them that they would be hosting a meeting on Tuesday, to present a proposal from Iron Horse Saloon to widen Dudley Street into a two-way street from Junction Avenue to Middle Street.
During most of the year, the street is a one-way, but has been changed to a two-way street only during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally the past two years. The city has also closed the alleyway on the Iron Horse property because of safety concerns the past two years.
That uncertainty of whether the alley will be closed each year has led the Iron Horse owners to propose having the city vacate the alley that runs through the Iron Horse property between Lazelle Street and Dudley Street. In return for that closure, the Iron Horse would exchange land and give to the city the same length and width as the alley on the north, or Dudley Street side of their property.
“Why?” you might ask.
Iron Horse owners say closing the alley will provide a safe way to travel. And, closing the alley will remove potential liability for both the city and the Iron Horse Saloon should someone get injured in the alley.
“If somebody gets seriously hurt in that alley during the Rally they’re not just going to come after us, they are going to come after the city because that alley is city property,” Iron Horse owner Fred Kraemer said via telephone during the meeting.
The meeting Tuesday was a chance for people in the neighborhood to share ideas and comments on the Iron Horse proposal to pay to have Dudley Street widened and made a two-way roadway. Iron Horse also said it would pay the city an additional $75,000 to be used for whatever purpose the city determined. One idea was to use the money for parks and recreation projects such as the Sturgis Lakeside Adventure Park.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie moderated the meeting between the residents and Iron Horse owner Fred Kraemer. Ainslie explained that under the proposal, the project would be paid fully by Iron Horse.
“How that usually works is that the city would design it. The city would construct it and then we would assess the property, and that is how they ultimately end up paying for it,” Ainslie said.
Corinne Coacher, who lives at 917 Dudley, said it’s challenging to live next door to the Iron Horse, especially during Rally week.
“I work from home. I could not deal with my customers because during the middle of the day there is this loud, screeching, booming music, and obscenities. My clients could hear it. That’s ridiculous,” she said.
Coacher said she doesn’t blame the owners of the Iron Horse Saloon for wanting to make a profit, but if they want to be good neighbors, they should take into consideration what the residents who live there year around go through.
Another resident said she believed the proposal was just Iron Horse’s way to get the alley so that they could have the whole city block for their venue.
Iron Horse owns all but a small section of the land on the northeast corner of the block on which an apartment building is situated. Kraemer said owners of the Iron Horse have attempted to purchase the last remaining house/apartment on the block several times.
Lorraine Kissack, who owns the apartment house, said she has never been approached to sell the building to the Iron Horse.
About half-way through the meeting, Ainslie told Kraemer that from his observations, the residents on hand didn’t believe there was a benefit to them for the road proposal.
“You might be able to re-address this in the future if you actually started to make some outreach to the neighbors to see if you can enhance your connection with them,” Ainslie said.
Kramer encouraged the residents to form a committee to share their ideas and then present those to the Iron Horse owners.
“Why should we have to do it. You’re the ones that want this. We don’t,” said Rich Ellison, who lives at 901 Dudley St.
Kraemer said that in an effort to gain support for his proposal he is willing to go door-to-door in the neighborhood in the near future.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.