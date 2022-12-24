STURGIS — Members of the Sturgis City Council approved conditional medical marijuana dispensary licenses for two facilities that say they plan to open in February and April.
Dave Smith, director of planning and permitting explained on Monday that the medical marijuana dispensary license renewals are conditional upon the facilities meeting specific requirements as outlined in state law and city ordinance. Specifically, the facilities are actively making renovations to their operating space to meet the requirements, including installing sprinkler systems. The licenses are not fully active until the requirements are met. However, owners were still required to pay the $7,500 renewal fee and submit applications for the licenses.
Dustin Popkes, of Northern Hills Alternative Health, LLC, said his company has obtained a building permit to make all the necessary renovations for his space at 2715 Lazelle St. But, he said he’s been having trouble recruiting and retaining contractors to complete the work. They hope to have everything completed and be operational by this February.
“They have been actively working on renovations for some time, but I know they are having trouble getting contractors in,” Smith said. “Everybody is busy.”
Councilwoman Beka Zerbst expressed concern that the city ordinance requires owners to renew their licenses at least 45 days before expiration, but these two applications came just two weeks before the end of the year. Smith said that’s a function of the new license, and city workers navigating new procedures and laws.
“As far as the 45-day period, I don’t know if the responsibility falls to the licensee to know that or is this something my department needs to remind them of? We do remind contractors and we remind alcohol and malt beverage license holders.”
“I don’t put it on you at all,” Zerbst said. “But going into the new year that could be something legal and finance takes a look at for all licenses and applications that the city has.”
Kittrick Jeffries, owner of Puffy’s LLC Medical Marijuana Dispensary, located at 1337 Main St., said he plans to open by April 1, 2023.
Northern Hills Alternative Health, LLC and Puffy’s LLC were the two medical marijuana dispensaries that were chosen by lottery last year to operate within Sturgis city limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.