STURGIS — Members of the Sturgis City Council approved conditional medical marijuana dispensary licenses for two facilities that say they plan to open in February and April.

Dave Smith, director of planning and permitting explained on Monday that the medical marijuana dispensary license renewals are conditional upon the facilities meeting specific requirements as outlined in state law and city ordinance. Specifically, the facilities are actively making renovations to their operating space to meet the requirements, including installing sprinkler systems. The licenses are not fully active until the requirements are met. However, owners were still required to pay the $7,500 renewal fee and submit applications for the licenses.

