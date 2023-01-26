STURGIS — Two medical cannabis licenses have been renewed in the city of Sturgis.
The licenses for The Crop Shop are for a cultivation facility and for a manufacturing plant, located at 2951 Whitewood Service Rd. Dave Smith, director of planning and permitting said the business was issued a provisional license last year pending state licensing and completion of required remodeling for the facility, which included a sprinkler system. The business has completed the water line for the sprinkler system, has obtained state licensing, and expects to be open within the next few months.
While the deadline has passed for medical cannabis license renewals with the city of Sturgis, Smith told the council this application is late because he forgot to put it on the agenda.
Smith explained that a cultivation facility is where the cannabis plants are grown. Manufacturing facilities are where the plants are made into edibles, smokables and other products to be sold to consumers who possess a medical marijuana card.
The city charges $7,500 for cannabis licenses, and with two licensed dispensaries, a cultivation and a manufacturing facility the city will receive $30,000 in license fees. Mayor Mark Carstensen said that money goes into the city’s general fund.
