Sturgis remembers Marguerite Kleven

STURGIS — Marguerite Kleven wore many hats in her lifetime - businesswoman, community advocate, educator, public servant, wife, mother and grandmother.
Kleven, 91, died Monday under hospice care at her home of 54 years on Nellie Street in Sturgis.
Jezal McNeil, Kleven’s daughter, said her mother was the most generous person she knew who treated everyone with kindness.
“The thing that stands out the most for me was her never-ending positive outlook and attitude about life,” McNeil said. “She always saw the best in everyone and everything.”
McNeil said her mom was always true to herself.
“She was her own unique person, and did things her way. And it didn’t matter if it wasn’t the ‘normal’ way,” McNeil said.
Sturgis businessman David Hersrud called Kleven a friend.
“I just found Marguerite to be one of my favorite people. She always had a genuine smile and was so open. What you saw is what you got with Marguerite,” he said.
Hersrud served on the Meade School Board with Kleven in the1980s. Hersrud said he didn’t really know Marguerite before that time, but knew her husband, Les Kleven, owner of Sturgis radio stations KBHB and KRCS, better.
Hersrud had heard that some in the community believed that when Marguerite got on the school board, she was going to take her marching orders from Les.
“Nothing could have been further from the truth,” Hersrud said. “She had her opinions. Absolutely. Did she feel comfortable expressing them? Absolutely. Was she willing to change her mind when presented with a different set of facts? Absolutely.”
Another fellow school board member, Kris Hubbard said Kleven was always well informed and well prepared for board meetings.
“I’m sorry to hear of her passing. She was always fair and open-minded,” Hubbard said.
Marguerite Kleven had a wonderful sense of what was important, Hersrud said. There were certain things Kleven felt needed to be done and she was ready to forge ahead to accomplish them, he said.
“What I loved about Marguerite is that you may disagree with her on certain things, but you could always sit down and have a discussion. In this day and age, that has kind of become something you wish and hope for, but mostly doesn’t materialize,” Hersrud said.
Dean Kinney, general manager of the Homeslice Group, got his start in radio in 1988 thanks to Les and Marguerite Kleven.
“I was 17 years old, and I didn’t really necessarily intend to be an announcer, but I was always intrigued about being on the radio. I heard they had an opening. I had no experience at all, but nevertheless they hired me,” he said. “I’m really grateful to both of them.”
Even after Les Kleven’s passing in 1995 and the sale of the radio station, Marguerite has been supportive of the station, Kinney said.
“She liked the fact that we kept the culture much the same and the focus of the radio station the same over all those years. We sure appreciated her support,” he said.
Kinney saw Kleven as a trailblazer businesswoman and in the media. She had her own on-air program on KBHB for many years.
Kleven advocated for students, teachers, women and others in the community, said fellow Zonta Club member Dedi LaRue.
“She was very concerned about the community and what we had to offer especially to women in need and younger women. She wanted to make sure they succeeded,” LaRue said. “She was a caring, thoughtful woman.”
Mary Ann Rasmussen, a good friend of Kleven’s, agreed.
“She was very caring to people. She would do anything for you,” Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen was always amazed at Kleven’s depth of knowledge about so many things.
“You could ask her anything. She was very well read. And if she didn’t know the answer, she would find the answer,” Rasmussen said.
And Kleven was a goer.
“She was always in a hurry it seemed like. She belonged to so many organizations. She was such a worker,” Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen and Kleven both enjoyed sports, so the two of them would often converse about recent games or upcoming contests.
“She loved sports, and I’m a football freak, so we often talked sports. She followed her grandkids’ sports. She’d go to all their games if she could,” Rasmussen said.
Kleven was the first child of A.B. “Andy” and Jessie (Helmer) Mickelson born on March 28, 1931, in the home of her grandfather, Chris Helmer. By 1937, the family had moved to the farm on Highway 212 on Owl Creek, which continues to be in the family and is presently owned by one of her grand nephews.
She graduated from Nisland High School in 1949, and then enrolled at Black Hills Teachers College to pursue her teaching degree. After her first year of college, she taught at the Ingersall School, East of Belle, for the 1950-1951 and 1951-1952 school year, and then returned to BHTC to finish her education. After obtaining her degree she began teaching business classes in Hettinger, N.D., in the fall of 1954.
She married Les Kleven on March 15, 1957, at the Nisland Congregational Church. In the spring of 1962, the young couple along with the financial backing from local business owners in Sturgis including Betty Matkins, Jim Dickson, Clarence Glover, and Russell Molstad, built a small 1,000 watt AM station on 1280 and signed on the air at 3 p.m. Sept. 27, 1962.
Over the years, Les and Marguerite built and operated additional stations in Milbank, S.D., Dickinson, N.D., Jackson Minn., and St Cloud, Minn. Marguerite sold her last two stations (KKOJ-KRAQ) in 2015, ending 53 plus years of broadcasting.
Kleven served in the South Dakota State Senate beginning in 1995, after being appointed by then Gov. William Janklow to finish out the term of her husband Les, who passed away on April 19, 1995. She continued to serve in the Senate until 2004. She served on the Meade School board from 1980-1992. Her children say she was on more boards and in more organizations than they could possibly list.
A visitation for Kleven will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at Grace Lutheran Church, Sturgis. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.
