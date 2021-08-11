Sturgis Rally Report: Wednesday

South Dakota Highway Patrol
Numbers cover running totals in Sturgis, Rapid City, Southern Hills, and Badlands as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.
DUI — 50
Last year to date — 64
Misdemeanor
drug arrests — 57
Last year to date — 104
Felony drug arrests — 30
Last year to date — 52
Total citations — 643
Last year to date — 595
Total warnings — 1,786
Last year to date — 1,409
Non-inj. accidents — 13
Last year to date — 22
Injury accidents — 22
Last year to date — 28
Fatal accidents — 1
Last year to date — 1
Injury Crashes:
At 8:27 a.m., Monday on Interstate 90, one mile from Box Elder, a 2015 Harley-Davidson FLTRXS motorcycle was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it struck a deer. The 63-year-old male driver was thrown from the motorcycle. He suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.
At 10:26 a.m., Monday, on South Dakota Highway 87,1.5 miles north of Needles Highway, a 2019 Harley-Davidson FLH motorcycle was southbound on South Dakota Highway 87 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the roadway and hit a boulder. The 63-year-old male driver was transported to the Custer hospital with minor injuries. He was wearing a helmet.
At 11:07 a.m., Monday, on South Dakota Highway 44 in Badlands National Park, a 2009 Harley-Davidson Street Glide motorcycle was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 44 when it slowed down to pull onto the shoulder of the road. The motorcycle was rear-ended by an eastbound 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO motorcycle. The 74-year-old male driver of the Street Glide motorcycle received minor injuries and was transported1 to the Philip hospital. The 73-year-old male driver of the CVO motorcycle was not injured and charges are pending against him. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.
At 11:13 a.m., Monday, on U.S. Highway 385, five miles south of Lead, a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was southbound on U.S. Highway 385 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The 64-year-old male driver suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. He was not wearing a helmet. Charges are pending.
At 1:02 p.m., Monday, on U.S. Highway 14A, two miles west of Sturgis, a 2021 Vanederhall BlackJack trike was eastbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and went into the westbound lane, colliding with a westbound 2020 Nissan. The 42-year-old female driver of the trike sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. She was wearing a seat belt and charges are pending. None of the three occupants in the Nissan – the 59-year-old male driver, a 60-year-old female passenger and a 62-year-old male passenger – were injured. All three were wearing their seat belts.
At 2:29 p.m., Monday, on Interstate 90, 11 miles west of Kadoka, a 1990 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the motorcycle blew a tire, causing the driver to lose control. Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle. The 51-year-old male driver suffered minor injuries and the 39-year-old female driver sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. Both were transported to the Philip hospital. Both were wearing helmets.
