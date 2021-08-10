Sturgis Rally Report: Tuesday

South Dakota Highway Patrol
Numbers cover running totals in Sturgis, Rapid City, Southern Hills, and Badlands as of 6 a.m. Monday.
DUI — 33
Last year to date — 41
Misdemeanor
drug arrests — 31
Last year to date — 79
Felony drug arrests — 19
Last year to date — 39
Total citations — 431
Last year to date — 429
Total warnings — 1,179
Last year to date — 1,009
Non-inj. accidents — 9
Last year to date — 10
Injury accidents — 16
Last year to date — 20
Fatal accidents — 1
Last year to date — 0
Sturgis Police Department
Daily numbers are as of Monday morning.
DUI — 27
Misd. drug arrests — 5
Felony drug arrests — 7
Speeding — 3
Tickets issued — 159
Accidents w/ injury — 1
Accidents w/o inj. — 14
Injury Crashes:
At 10:43 a.m., Sunday, on Iron Mountain Road at mile marker 42, a 2014 Harley-Davidson Softail motorcycle was southbound on Iron Mountain Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHTX motorcycle. The 49-year-old female driver of the Softail motorcycle was thrown from the motorcycle. She was wearing a helmet and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to the Custer hospital. Charges are pending against her. The two occupants of the FLHTX motorcycle – the 60-year-old male driver and the 63-year-old female driver – both suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a Rapid City hospital. Both were wearing helmets.
At 11:46 a.m., Sunday, on Interstate 90 two miles east of Sturgis, three motorcycles were westbound on Interstate 90 when they had to quickly slow down to avoid another vehicle. All three motorcycles crashed. Both the 53-year-old male driver of a 2005 Honda motorcycle and the 67-year-old male driver of a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle received minor injuries. They were not transported. The third person involved, a 45-year-old male driver of a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle, was not injured. Helmets were not worn.
At 12:07 p.m., Sunday, on Interstate 90 at mile marker 37, a westbound 2009 Ford Fusion on Interstate 90 rear-ended a 2017 GMC Yukon, also westbound on Interstate 90. The 18-year-old male driver of the Fusion was not injured and was wearing a seat belt. Charges are pending. The 38-year-old female driver of the Yukon was not injured. Two male juveniles, both age 14, received minor injuries and were transported to the Sturgis Hospital. Seat belts were worn by all of those involved.
At 3:01 p.m., Sunday, on U.S. Highway 14A at mile marker 15, a 2021 Harley-Davidson FLHXS motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went across the roadway and hit a delineator post. The 54-year-old male driver and the 42-year-old female passenger both received minor injuries. Both were wearing helmets.
At 4:30 p.m., Sunday, on U.S. Highway 16A, at mile marker 37, a 2003 Yamaha XV1600 AS motorcycle was eastbound on U.S. Highway 16A when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went onto the shoulder of the road and hit a guardrail. The 65-year-old male driver received minor injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. He was wearing a helmet.
At 5:24 p.m. Sunday, on U.S. Highway 85, at mile marker 35, a 2003 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI motorcycle was northbound on U.S. Highway 85 when the driver lost control while trying to avoid a collision. The 54-year-old male driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Spearfish hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.
At 9:28 p.m., Sunday, on Vanocker Canyon Road near Nemo a 2002 Harley-Davidson FLHTPI motorcycle was westbound when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went into the ditch and hit a fence. The 46-year-old male driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. He was not wearing a helmet. Charges are pending.
