Sturgis Rally Report: Saturday

South Dakota Highway Patrol
Numbers cover running totals in Sturgis, Rapid City, Southern Hills, and Badlands as of 6 a.m. Friday.
DUI — 99
Last year to date — 117
Misdemeanor
drug arrests — 128
Last year to date — 202
Felony drug arrests — 96
Last year to date — 112
Total citations — 1,243
Last year to date — 1,044
Total warnings — 3,354
Last year to date — 2,728
Non-inj. accidents — 35
Last year to date — 39
Injury accidents — 48
Last year to date — 47
Fatal accidents — 2
Last year to date — 2
Sturgis Police Department
Daily numbers are as of Friday morning.
DUI — 44
Misd. drug arrests — 19
Felony drug arrests — 16
Speeding — 5
Tickets issued — 339
Accidents w/ injury — 5
Accidents w/o inj. — 25
Fatal Crashes:
At 5:30 p.m., Thursday, South Dakota Highway 87, mile marker 62, eight miles northeast of Custer: A 2013 Harley-Davidson FLTRU was southbound on South Dakota Highway 87 when the motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2011 Chevrolet Impala. The 58-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet. The two occupants of Chevrolet – the 19-year-old male driver and the 15-year-old female passenger -- were not injured. They were wearing seat belts.
Injury Crashes:
At 1:15 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 212 and South Dakota 79, three miles south of Newell: A 2005 Buick LaCrosse was southbound on U.S. Highway 212 when a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup and trailer pulled out in front of it. The two vehicles collided. The 31-year-old male driver of the Buick sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Sturgis hospital. The 19-year-old male driver of the pickup was not injured. Charges are pending against him. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
At 1:26 p.m., Thursday, South Dakota Highway 36, mile marker 40, six miles southeast of Hermosa: A 2013 Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 36 when the driver lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle. The 57-year-old male driver sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a Rapid City hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.
At 1:40 p.m., Thursday, U.S. Highway 16A, mile marker 55, one mile south of Keystone: A 2006 Harley-Davidson FLHTCI motorcycle was southbound on U.S. Highway 16A when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2004 Harley-Davidson FLHRI motorcycle. Both occupants were thrown from that motorcycle. The 57-year-old male drive sustained life-threatening injuries and the 55-year-old female passenger suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. Both were transported to a Rapid City hospital. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet. Both occupants of the FLHTCI motorcycle – the 63-year-old male driver and 61-year-old female passenger -- received minor injuries. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet. Charges are pending against the driver.
At 2:07 p.m., Thursday, South Dakota Highway 87, mile marker 62, eight miles northeast of Custer): A 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling on South Dakota 87 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The 73-year-old male driver sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Custer hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.
At 5:12 p.m., Thursday, Interstate 90, mile marker 58, near Rapid City: A 2005 Honda VTX1300 motorcycle was eastbound on Interstate 90 and had gone onto Exit 59 when the driver hit a traffic cone. The driver lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle. The 68-year-old male driver suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a Rapid City hospital. He was wearing a helmet. Charges are pending.
At 5:47 p.m., Thursday, near the intersection of South Dakota Highway 44 and Norris Peak Road, near Johnson Siding: A 1994 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was southbound on Peak Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound 2019 Indian Chieftain motorcycle. The 55-year-old male driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was not injured and was wearing a helmet. Charges are pending. Both occupants on the Indian Chieftain motorcycle sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a Rapid City hospital. Both were wearing helmets.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.