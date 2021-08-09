Sturgis Rally Report: Monday

South Dakota Highway Patrol
Numbers cover running totals in Sturgis, Rapid City, Southern Hills, and Badlands as of 6 a.m. Sunday.
DUI — 20
Last year to date — 26
Misdemeanor
drug arrests — 16
Last year to date — 41
Felony drug arrests — 4
Last year to date — 17
Total citations — 221
Last year to date — 226
Total warnings — 508
Last year to date — 493
Non-inj. accidents — 4
Last year to date — 6
Injury accidents — 9
Last year to date — 12
Fatal accidents — 1
Last year to date — 0
Fatal Crashes:
At 11 a.m. Friday, a 58-year-old male has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash southeast of Hill City.
The driver of a 2007 Harley-Davidson FLHTCU motorcycle was traveling southeast on Old Hill City Road when the he failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went into the ditch where the driver, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the vehicle. He was transported by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.
At 11 a.m. Friday, a 58-year-old female died Friday in a motorcycle crash west of Kadoka.
The driver of a 2012 Harley-Davidson FLSTC motorcycle was westbound when the motorcycle went into the median and struck a road sign. The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
At 12:38 p.m., Friday, a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was southbound on Vanocker Canyon Road, south of Sturgis, when it moved to the northbound lane to pass a group of motorcycles. The pickup collided with a northbound 2018 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle.
Both occupants of the motorcycle were thrown off the motorcycle. The 70-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 71-year-old female passenger received serious non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital. The passenger was wearing a helmet; the driver was not.
The 52-year-old male driver of the pickup was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt.
The above two crashes are not counted in the daily Rally statistics by the highway patrol as their count began Saturday.
At 11:52 a.m. Saturday, Interstate 90, mile marker 110, one mile west of Wall: A 2011 Harley-Davidson FLSTF motorcycle was westbound when the driver lost control. The vehicle hit a guard rail. The 36-yer-old female driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Injury Crashes:
At 7:32 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. Highway 14A, three miles west of Sturgis, a A 2012 Harley-Davidson FLHR motorcycle was eastbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle crossed into the westbound lane where it collided with a westbound 2012 Harley-Davidson FLHTCU motorcycle. The 60-year-old male driver of the FLHR motorcycle suffered minor injuries. Charges are pending against him. The 56-year-old female driver of the FLHTCU motorcycle was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to the Sturgis hospital. Both drivers were wearing helmets.
At 10:49 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. Highway 14A, three miles east of Deadwood, a 1998 Honda Goldwing motorcycle was eastbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it struck a deer. The 59-year-old male driver received minor injuries and the 57-year-old female passenger sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing helmets and both were transported to the Deadwood hospital.
At 11:53 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Sturgis Road and Tilford Road, three motorcycles were southbound on Sturgis Road. A 2007 Harley-Davidson FXDBI motorcycle did not slow down in time and collided with the two motorcycles that were ahead of it. The 40-year-old male driver suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Sturgis Hospital. Charge is pending. The other two motorcycles were a 2006 Harley-Davidson and a 2000 Harley-Davidson FLTR. Both male drivers received minor injuries but were not transported. Helmets were not used.
At 12:45 p.m., Saturday, on Vanocker Canyon Road, south of Sturgis, a 2000 Harley-Davidson STC motorcycle was southbound when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle went onto the road’s shoulder and struck a guardrail. The 57-year-old male driver was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to the Sturgis hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.
At 1:12 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. Highway 385, 12 miles west of Rapid City, a 2003 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI motorcycle was northbound on U.S. Highway 385 approaching the intersection of S.D. Highway 44 when the driver lost control and went into the ditch. The 61-yer-old male driver suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. He was wearing a helmet.
At 2:40 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. Highway 14A, east of Deadwood, a 1986 Harley-Davidson FXW motorcycle was eastbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the driver failed to negotiate a turn. The 49-year-old male driver and the 50-year-old female passenger both sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to the Deadwood. Neither was wearing a helmet.
At 5:51 p.m., Saturday, U.S. Highway 16/385 on south side of Hill City, a 1997 Dodge 1500 pickup was westbound on U.S. Highway 16 and was preparing to make a left-hand turn into a campground. The driver failed to yield to an eastbound 2018 Harley-Davidson FLF motorcycle. The 20-year-old male driver of the motorcycle sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. The 21-year-old female passenger was not injured. Both were not wearing helmets. The 42-year-old male driver of the pickup was not injured and was not wearing a seat belt. Charges are pending against him.
At 11 p.m., Saturday, on Fort Meade Way, two miles south of Fort Meade, a 2012 Ford Fusion was northbound on Fort Meade Way and collided with a southbound 2011 Harley-Davidson VST motorcycle. The 58-year-old male driver of the motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. He was not wearing a helmet. The 80-year-old female driver of the Fusion and two male passengers, ages 85 and 12, all suffered minor injuries and all were transported to the Sturgis hospital. All were wearing seat belts. Charges are pending against both drivers.
UPDATE:
The 74-year-old man involved in a motorcycle crash Aug. 2 near Sturgis has died as a results of injuries.
At 11:53 a.m. that day, a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse was westbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle made a lane change from the left lane to the right lane. The Chevrolet struck a westbound 2007 Boss Hoss motorcycle, which was in the right lane. The motorcycle rolled and came to rest in the ditch.
Both motorcycle occupants were thrown from the vehicle. The 74-year-old male driver died Friday, Aug. 6, in a Rapid City hospital. The 68-year-old female passenger sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. Both occupants were wearing helmets. The three occupants of the Chevrolet were not injured. All three were wearing seat belts. A charge is pending against the 47-year-old male driver.
