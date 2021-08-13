Sturgis Rally Report: Friday

South Dakota Highway Patrol
Numbers cover running totals in Sturgis, Rapid City, Southern Hills, and Badlands as of 6 a.m. Thursday.
DUI — 84
Last year to date — 100
Misdemeanor
drug arrests — 108
Last year to date — 162
Felony drug arrests — 73
Last year to date — 96
Total citations — 1,046
Last year to date — 876
Total warnings — 2,848
Last year to date — 2,209
Non-inj. accidents — 31
Last year to date — 37
Injury accidents — 42
Last year to date — 39
Fatal accidents — 1
Last year to date — 1
Sturgis Police Department
Daily numbers are as of Thursday morning.
DUI — 40
Misd. drug arrests — 19
Felony drug arrests — 16
Speeding — 4
Tickets issued — 299
Accidents w/ injury — 3
Accidents w/o inj. — 21
Injury Crashes:
At 1 p.m., Wednesday, on U.S. Highway 16A, six miles from Keystone, a 2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage motorcycle was southbound on U.S. Highway 16A and a 2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage motorcycle was northbound on U.S. Highway 16A. Both motorcycles were traveling close to the centerline and their handlebars collided, causing both motorcycles to crash. The 63-year-old male rider of the southbound motorcycle sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. He was not wearing a helmet. The 51-year-old male driver of the second motorcycle was not injured. He was wearing a helmet.
At 2:44 p.m., Wednesday, on South Dakota Highway 87 near Keystone, a 2019 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle was northbound on South Dakota Highway 87 when the driver lost control. The motorcycle rolled into the ditch. The 64-year-old male driver received serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Custer hospital. He was not wearing helmet.
At 4:38 p.m., Wednesday, on U.S. Highway 14A, three miles south of Sturgis, a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound U.S. Highway 14 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and the motorcycle hit a guardrail. The 53-year-old female driver sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Sturgis hospital. She was not wearing a helmet.
At 4:41 p.m., Wednesday, on Wildlife Loop, in Custer State Park, a 2007 Harley-Davidson FLHX Street Glide motorcycle crested a hill on Wildlife Loop and the driver lost control. The 45-year-old male driver sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Rapid City hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.
A 6:06 p.m., Wednesday, near the intersection of Acorn Ridge Road and Interstate 90 Service Road, the driver of a 2018 Indian Motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway, into a steep embankment and hit a tree. The 74-year-old female driver received minor injuries and was taken to the Spearfish hospital. She was wearing a helmet.
At 4:51 a.m., Thursday, on U.S. Highway 14A, two miles west of Sturgis, a 2008 Harley-Davidson XL1200 motorcycle was eastbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle collided with a guardrail and the driver was thrown from the motorcycle. The 33-year-old male driver sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Sturgis hospital. He was not wearing a helmet. Charges are pending.
