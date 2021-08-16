Sturgis Rally Report: Final 2021

South Dakota Highway Patrol
Numbers cover running totals in Sturgis, Rapid City, Southern Hills, and Badlands as of 6 a.m. Monday.
DUI — 122
Last year to date — 146
Misdemeanor
drug arrests — 151
Last year to date — 241
Felony drug arrests — 112
Last year to date — 126
Total citations — 1,572
Last year to date — 1,334
Total warnings — 4,319
Last year to date — 3,576
Non-inj. accidents — 50
Last year to date — 50
Injury accidents — 60
Last year to date — 56
Fatal accidents — 4
Last year to date — 4
Sturgis Police Department
Daily numbers are as of Monday morning.
DUI — 57
Misd. drug arrests — 29
Felony drug arrests — 20
Speeding — 6
Tickets issued — 471
Accidents w/ injury — 6
Accidents w/o inj. — 29
SATURDAY
Injury Crashes:
At 7:15 a.m., Friday, Interstate 90, mile marker 64, one mile east of Belvidere: A 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle was eastbound when the driver lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle. The 71-year-old male driver suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. He was wearing a helmet. Charges are pending.
At 10:53 a.m., Friday, South Dakota Highway 240,19 miles west of Kadoka: A 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was turning into a parking lot when it was rear-ended by a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The 2012 motorcycle then collided with a trailer being pulled by a vehicle. Both motorcycle drivers were thrown from their motorcycles. The 62-year-old female driver of the 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. She was not wearing a helmet. The 38-year-old male driver of the 2012 motorcycle received minor injuries, but was not transported. He was not wearing a helmet. The 57-year-old male driver of the vehicle was not injured.
At 11:50 a.m. Friday, South Dakota Highway 87, mile marker 62, near Custer: A 2018 Harley-Davidson FLTRXS motorcycle was northbound on South Dakota Highway 87 when the driver lost control and the motorcycle went into a ditch. The 50-year-old male driver received minor injuries. He was not wearing a helmet. The 45-year-old female passenger sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Custer hospital. She was wearing a helmet.
At 2:10 p.m., Friday, U.S. Highway 18, mile marker 41, one-half mile east of Hot Springs: A 2017 Harley-Davidson Electra motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver changed lanes. He collided with a westbound 2017 Dodge Caravan. The 68-year-old male motorcycle driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Hot Springs hospital. He was wearing a helmet. Charges are pending. The 28-year-old female driver of the Caravan and six passengers were not injured. They were all wearing seat belts.
At 4:28 p.m., Friday, South Dakota Highway 34, mile marker 38, one mile east of Fort Meade: A 1969 Harley-Davidson motorcycle stopped suddenly and the driver lost control. Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle. The 22-year-old male driver was not injured. He was not wearing a helmet. The 23-year-old female passenger received minor injuries. She was wearing a helmet.
At 7:15 p.m., Friday, near the intersection of Bear Butte Road and Eden Road, three miles northeast of Sturgis: A 2008 Honda VTX motorcycle was northbound on Bear Butte Road when the driver lost control. The 62-year-old female driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Sturgis hospital. She was wearing a helmet.
At 7:34 p.m., Friday, U.S. Highway 16, mile marker 60: A 2004 Honda motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 16 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The 64-year-old female driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. She was wearing a helmet.
SUNDAY
Fatal Crashes:
At 8:48 a.m., Saturday, Lazelle Street, Sturgis: A 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was eastbound on Lazelle Street when the driver lost control. The motorcycle struck a sidewalk curb, causing the driver to fall off the motorcycle. The 66-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
At 12:35 p.m., Saturday, U.S. Highway 14A, mile marker 50, two miles east of Sturgis: A 2009 Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the roadway and overturned. Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle. The 46-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 51-year-old male driver sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Sturgis hospital. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet. Charges are pending against the driver.
Injury Crashes:
At 9:06 a.m., Saturday, U.S. Highway 14A, mile marker 34, two miles west of Lead: A 2018 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited motorcycle, pulling a trailer, was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the driver lost control. The 60-year-old male driver sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.
At 2:20 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 40 and South Dakota Highway 79, Hermosa: A 2009 Harley-Davidson FLHTCU motorcycle was stopped at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 40 and South Dakota Highway 79 when it proceeded into the intersection, colliding with a 2005 Ford F150 pickup that was southbound on South Dakota Highway 79. The 60-year-old male driver of the motorcycle sustained minor injuries, but was not transported. He was not wearing a helmet. Charges are pending. The 62-year-old female driver of the pickup was not injured. She was wearing a seat belt.
At 5:46 p.m., Saturday, Old Hill City Road, one mile south of Hill City: Three motorcycles were traveling on Old Hill City Road when the driver of the lead motorcycle, a 2008 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI, lost control due to the wet road surface. Drivers of two other motorcycles also lost control. The 43-year-old male driver of the first motorcycle was not injured, but the 44-year-old female passenger was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a Rapid City hospital. The 56-year-old male driver of a Harley-Davidson SE7 motorcycle was not injured. The 62-year-old female driver of the third motorcycle, a Harley-Davidson FLSTCI, was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital. None of the occupants were wearing helmets.
At 7:19 p.m. Saturday, Interstate 90, exit 37, five miles east of Sturgis: A 2011 Harley-Davidson FLSTC motorcycle was southbound on Pleasant Valley Road when the driver lost control while turning eastbound onto Interstate 90. The motorcycle struck a delineator post and went down an embankment. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle. The 51-year-old male driver sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a Sturgis hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.
At 8:27 p.m., Saturday, South Dakota Highway 34, mile marker 36, one mile east of Sturgis: A 2014 Harley-Davidson FLHXS motorcycle was westbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it collided with a deer in the roadway. Both occupants were thrown off the motorcycle. The 65-year-old male driver was not injured. The 62-year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Sturgis hospital. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet.
