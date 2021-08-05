STURGIS — Hosting the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally during a pandemic may have drawn the ire of some across the country, but it could be the contributing factor in the Rally’s resurgence.
Both the city and campground owners are reporting that first-time Rallygoers are making up a large percentage of attendees.
Sturgis Buffalo Chip owner Rod Woodruff said that at one point over the past year his reservations showed that 75% to 80% of those securing spots at the campground were first-time rallygoers.
“Our new reservations are phenomenal,” he said.
If that’s the case, and the first-timers Rallygoers are on the rise and the old guard returns, it could combine for an amazing year, Sturgis Rally & Events Director Jerry Cole said.
In the last five years, Sturgis city officials have studied the demographics of Rally attendees.
“Seven years ago there was a report saying the 75th was going to be the last big Rally and it would go downhill from there,” Cole said. “What the pandemic has done is create a resurgence in the motorcycle industry. First-time motorcycle rider numbers are off the charts.”
Sturgis now has a whole new audience to which they can market the Rally. But what do these new riders want?
Ironically, they want the same things their geriatric Rally-going counterparts wanted in the 1970s.
“They want excitement. The X-Generation has grown up on extreme sports. Does the Rally satisfy that need? I don’t know. Some of them might be one and done because it doesn’t satisfy that need,” Cole said.
There has been a shift to whom the city markets the Rally. It had been mostly marketed to 55- to 70-year-old males, Cole said.
Now the city has three separate marketing campaigns targeting 45- to 65-year-old males, 20- to 30-year-old males and all women.
“Next to the younger people, the women are actually a growth area for us. There’s more women riding bikes than ever before. More women bought their first bike in the past 12 months than ever before,” Cole said.
Cole makes no predictions as to the how many people might show up for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally each year.
But, he believes crowd numbers from events across the country in recent months may be an indicator as to the size of this year’s 81st Rally.
Just a week ago, nearly 400,000 people packed the four-day Lollapalooza music festival held in Grant Park in Chicago.
“Everybody’s itching to get out and do things – party, whatever,” Cole said.
South Dakota is experiencing an unprecedented tourism season and that will likely roll over to the Rally, he said.
“What the state has done in the last 12 months on marketing South Dakota during the pandemic has worked and it’s worked overtime,” Cole said.
Sturgis Buffalo Chip welcomes guests
Rod Woodruff, owner of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Campground said things are looking “pretty dang good” this year.
“We have a lot of people here already that have been drifting in for more than a week,” he said Wednesday morning. “They are just the happiest bunch of people you could ever come across. It’s heartwarming to have them thank you for having a place for them to go.”
South Dakota is developing a reputation for the place to go to experience freedom, Woodruff said.
“We had one of the bands playing last night and one of the band members said, ‘Look around people. This is what freedom is,’” he said. “People are happy to be some place where they don’t have restrictions imposed upon them by the government. They don’t want to be home anymore. They want to be here.”
Woodruff credits Gov. Kristi Noem for protecting individual rights and freedom for all. And Noem is among those who will be participating in the Buffalo Chip’s annual Legend’s Ride on Monday. Noem, Rod Woodruff and Daymon Woodruff will be leading the ride which begins in Deadwood. Noem also will present a check to the Treasured Lives organization that evening at the Buffalo Chip, Woodruff said.
Treasured Lives is a non-profit anti-trafficking organization. They provide advocacy, education, crisis care, peer mentoring, and support groups along with a variety of other survivor needs, according to their website.
Woodruff isn’t hazarding a guess on how many people will be here for the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
“The official government estimate is going to be ridiculously large. There will be so many people here that nobody is going to be able to tell the difference whether it’s bigger or smaller. There’s gonna be a lot of people here,” he said.
Room to roam in SD
Michael Ballard’s Pappy Hoel Campground is sold out this year. And there’s lots of room for people to spread out on the 600-acre campground located about seven miles north of Sturgis on Highway 79.
People are looking for wide-open spaces after being cooped up during the pandemic, Ballard said.
“You’re not confined to a city where you are walking down crowded sidewalks daily. Here, you can spread out. You can go ride. I don’t see COVID catching you when you’re running 70 miles an hour on a motorcycle down the highway,” he said.
As is true for many businesses across the country, Ballard said the Full Throttle is struggling to get enough employees.
“It’s a challenge this year to find people that want to work. It’s been a challenge all summer, but it’s not only here, we’re having the same problems in Tennessee and Colorado with our businesses,” Ballard said.
Ballard also lauds Gov. Kristi Noem who has been proactive in keeping the South Dakota economy firing on all cylinders and not imposing mask or travel mandates.
“We even had a great Rally last year with everything that was going on in the country. That is a factor in why all the people are moving to the state right now. They want to get into a rural area. And, I think that’s why a lot of people are coming this year,” Ballard said.
