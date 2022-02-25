Sturgis Rally & Events director to retire

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis announces the retirement of Rally & Events Director Jerry Cole, following more than six years with the city leading the Rally & Events Department.
Under Cole’s leadership, the Rally & Events Department expanded its event offerings during the Rally and broadened its appeal on the national and international stage. Besides coordinating the annual Mayor’s Ride, the Mayor’s Pub Crawl, and the city’s operational logistics, the Rally now includes formal opening and closing ceremonies with world-class entertainment, numerous rides, the Mayor’s Golf Tournament, the Legendary 5k Run, beard and tattoo contests and VIP packages.
Cole worked to develop and implement the Rally’s new “winged S” brand and intellectual capital. All these efforts combined with the creation of the Sturgis Rally Endowment will ensure that the Rally continues to benefit the residents of Sturgis for decades to come.
“We cannot thank Jerry enough for his leadership and efforts these past six years, especially during the past two very challenging years, when Jerry ensured that the city could provide a safe and responsible Rally for our visitors,” said Mayor Mark Carstensen.
Council President Beka Zerbst highlighted that, “Jerry developed a comprehensive digital marketing campaign to attract new Rally attendees. He successfully fostered a partnership with the State’s Department of Tourism to extend and amplify the reach of these digital marketing efforts. His efforts have greatly benefited the city.”
However, it is Mr. Cole’s quiet leadership with event development and promotion throughout the entire summer and shoulder tourism seasons that will have a lasting impact on Sturgis’s quality of life.
“Under Jerry’s direction, Sturgis is becoming known for events besides just the Rally,” said City Manager Daniel Ainslie. “Music on Main, the ATV Rally, the mountain bike race series, and the Gravel Grinder, these events all highlight the beautiful natural resources just outside our community’s door. Jerry and his staff consistently produce high-quality, world-class events for our visitors. I wish Jerry the absolute best in retirement.”
The city will begin the selection process to fill the Rally & Events Director vacancy in the upcoming few weeks.
