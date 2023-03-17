STURGIS — With a staff of just three people, the Sturgis Rally and Events Department keeps busy with organizing events throughout the year and making sure the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally goes off without a hitch.
Sturgis Rally and Events Director Tammy Even Cordell recently gave members of the Sturgis City Council an update about the department. Since former director Jerry Cole retired in May 2022, she said they have hired all new staff, and with almost no training and no additional seasonal employees, they were able to celebrate a successful year of events.
Starting with the Sturgis Hometown Market, Even Cordell reported that the retail incubator was started three years ago and continues to grow in popularity. In fact, she said the city now has more than 40 local vendors who showcase homemade items for the event, with a growing waiting list for even more vendors.
Music on Main and the Bike Series was in its sixth year last year, and in 2022 Even Cordell said the city started hiring nonprofit organizations to help staff the KidZone and to assist with setup and tear down activities. This, she said helped decrease staff overtime. The event has grown to be a great success, she said, with 165 participants for each race over the course of eight weeks.
Movies on Main saw participation start to wane last year, as Even Cordell said they weren’t able to start the movies until 9 p.m. That’s a little late for many of the kids, she said, and therefore the event has been discontinued for 2023.
Interest in the Camaro Rally is starting to increase, Even Cordell said. In it’s 11th year, she reported that there were 158 pre-registered cars, and at least 10 cars that registered during the event. Sponsorships for the event are starting to increase as well, she said. Additionally, this year’s Camaro Rally will start a day earlier, in order to incorporate the Music on Main event into the registration.
In September, Even Cordell said participation in the Off Road Rally increased by 70%, from 28 basic registrations in 2021 to 64 registrations in 2022. That event has also increased by one more day to get more people into Sturgis during the shoulder tourism season.
“They enjoy riding, so some of them are here for the whole week,” she said.
The Sturgis Music Festival, which is a new event that the city started for September, is a two-day event designed to continue downtown interest for tourists and locals alike. Last year’s event saw 27 different band slots in six different locations, and was a great success.
“We created this from scratch, showcasing the regional talent and hoping to increase tourism in the community during the shoulder season,” she said.
In October, Even Cordell said the city of Sturgis hosted the Post Rally Summit, which invited non-profits from throughout the area to gather and discuss the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally’s impact on the surrounding community, region and the state.
For the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 2022, Even Cordell said the Rally and Events Department hosted 27 different city-sponsored events, including the Legendary 5K, the Beard and Mustache competition, Mayor’s pub crawls, opening and closing ceremonies and more. The department was also responsible for all public property rentals, such as those in the community center and at the armory, as well as any city equipment rentals. This year, she said the 83rd Rally will see three more city-sponsored rides, including the Pearl Hoel All Women’s Ride that will be held on Wednesday of Rally week. The Mayor’s Black Hills Poker Run will invite participants to discover local gems throughout the Black Hills region from Sundance, Wyo., to Hot Springs and over to Wall. A passport around Sturgis ride will also showcase smaller, year-round businesses within Sturgis.
In addition to all of these activities, Even Cordell said the city Rally and Events Department also assists local nonprofits with their events, including the EMS Color Run, the Northern Hills Band concerts, the Sturgis Community Picnic, the homecoming parade, the parade of lights, and more. Additionally, she said the department serves as the primary staff for the downtown BID board, oversees the brick sale project that generates money for the city’s downtown, and conduct all marketing activities for events.
“This is just a small portion of what my department of three does for the community,” she said.
