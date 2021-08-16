STURGIS — Although the final number of vehicles entering Sturgis for the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally won’t be tallied for another day or so, city officials, vendors, and law enforcement believe attendance was crazy to start, then slowly declined throughout the week.
That’s how Brian Hughes, manager of an apparel tent for Motorcycle Rally USA on Sturgis Main Street, characterized this year’s Rally. He said his busiest day was Aug. 6, the opening day of the Rally.
“Monday was actually all right too, but after that, it just went down. Seemed like everybody was leaving town earlier this year,” Hughes said.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said that from Sunday to Monday, he could tell that the number of people in town had fallen from a high on Saturday.
“Overall, it was a really good Rally. People behaved themselves,” the chief said.
VanDewater and his officers had an added diversion during this year’s 81st Rally. The city of Sturgis allowed open container in the downtown area. But many people didn’t understand the rules. The Sturgis Police gave out more than 1,600 verbal warnings for open container violations, he said.
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin agreed saying 2021 was a good year. On Thursday, Merwin said he could see that a lot more vehicles were leaving town than were coming in.
“It started out pretty quick, but I think we’re headed on the downhill side,” he said. “It’s been a good crowd.”
The South Dakota Department of Transportation reported that 423,273 vehicles were counted at nine locations in and around Sturgis from Aug. 6 through Aug. 12. That’s up from 365,979 in 2020 and down from 593,317 for the 75th Rally in 2015.
The largest number of vehicles came on Aug. 7 with 67,482 vehicles. That is up 23% from 2020, but down 18% from 2015.
Attila Barabas, of Gillette, Wyo., said that this year may have been a strong year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You can’t escape the country very easily, so you are stuck with staying local and I think that’s what drove up the numbers this year,” he said.
Barabas’s wife, Shannon, said many people may have come this year because they couldn’t make it to the 80th anniversary of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally last year.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie called the 81st Rally “unique.”
“It was great to see all the activities return which had been scaled back last year for obvious reasons,” Ainslie said. “Everything from our opening ceremony to military appreciation and the rides, people were so excited to be here.”
Ainslie said he noticed that people attending this year’s Rally were happy, smiling and thankful to be in Sturgis.
“I think the additional exposure Sturgis got last year has brought more people to the event this year,” he said.
