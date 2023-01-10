 STURGIS  — The ‘check is in the mail’ from Sturgis Rally Charity Foundation (SRCF) to 28 non-profit organizations that serve the resident of Sturgis and those living in the Meade School District. 

The foundation was formed in 2002 to ensure the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally would benefit and serve the residents of Sturgis.  The local, non-profit foundation, re-distributes donated funds to local nonprofit agencies and have granted $1,152,232 in awards since 2002.

