STURGIS — The ‘check is in the mail’ from Sturgis Rally Charity Foundation (SRCF) to 28 non-profit organizations that serve the resident of Sturgis and those living in the Meade School District.
The foundation was formed in 2002 to ensure the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally would benefit and serve the residents of Sturgis. The local, non-profit foundation, re-distributes donated funds to local nonprofit agencies and have granted $1,152,232 in awards since 2002.
The funds that were distributed this year were raised from eight sources including: Black Hills Rally and Gold Donation -$2,500, Lance and Malisa Scherer Donation - $300, Brian and Jane Vincent Donation - $10,000, Sabers Agency Donation - $250, city of Sturgis Sponsorship Program - $13,578.00, city of Sturgis - $25,000, City Open Container Cups - $25,822, and BHR&G Tip Jar Donation - $200.
Brenda Sabers, SRCF treasurer, said these awards would help many organizations in the community.
“Being able to give back to the non-profits in our community is such a rewarding experience and as board members, we take this seriously. This year, we had a substantial amount of requests and we prioritize and fund what we can. We hope that the SRCF awards will help these organizations thrive in 2023,” Sabers said.
Abbie Waitman, Meade School District social worker said the grant would pay up past due lunch accounts in the school district.
“This is just a huge blessing for all of our student that are unable to pay for their school lunches, there are a lot of families that have filled out the free or reduced applications but some still do not qualify and many times it is just a little over the amount to qualify, so this will guarantee that many of our kids will be served breakfast and lunch and they will go home with food,” Waitman said.
She said that academic success can be challenging for hungry students.
“It effects how our students present themselves all day at school, if they are hungry, they likely will not have a successful day, and eventually leads to more problems for their academic success,” Waitman said.
Ashley Adams, executive director of the Sturgis Crisis Intervention Shelter (CISS) was so grateful for the grant award and said it is what keeps the doors open.
“This contribution is what helps us keep the doors open and to provide more services to victims of domestic violence. We can bring more people into the shelter and help reduce the recidivism rate of domestic violence in our community,” Adams said.
CISS serves an average of 100 individuals per year in the shelter and provide services to over 1,500 individuals every year.
“Our main services we provide is immediate shelter to victims that are fleeing domestic violence, advocacy, and financial assistance to victims,” she said.
The foundation tracks the awards given by category and these are the totals granted through 2022; community health -$266,400, community assistance - $244,447, medical assistance - $11,250, ministerial assistance - $112,850, Meade School District - $156,560, senior citizens assistance - $117,025, and youth programs - $243,700.
Applications for funds are usually available in October.
Non-profits receiving funds:
Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity $3,500
Crisis Intervention Shelter Services $13,000
NHADS dba Compass Point $3,000
Good Shepherd Clinic $1,000
Prairie Hills Transit $1,000
Hillsview Highrise Tenants Assn. $1,000
Junior Achievement of SD $750
Love INC – Sturgis $4,000
Meade County Housing (Security Deposit Account) $1,000
Meade County Senior Citizens Center $3,000
Meade School District – Sturgis, Whitewood & Piedmont Elementary schools – breakfast/lunch assistance $3,000
Meade School District Nurses – Delta Dental Mobile Program $5,000
Sturgis Meals on Wheels $2,500
Northern Hills Area CASA Program $5,720
The Northern Hills Drug Court Program $3,500
Realtors for Kids, Inc $1,500
Rural Meade Ambulance Service $3,000
Society of Saint Vincent de Paul Sturgis $3,500
Sturgis Alliance of Churches $3,500
The Academy at Sturgis Brown High School $1,000
Sturgis High School Post Prom $1,500
Sturgis Elementary School PTA $750
Sturgis Youth League Baseball $4,500
Sturgis Police Athletic League $1,000
Sturgis Public Library Youth Services $2,000
Sturgis Soccer Association $4,500
Sturgis Unified PTSA (SWMS) $300
Sturgis Williams Middle School – After School Program $250
