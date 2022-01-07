Sturgis Rally Charities distribute grants of $83,297 to 23 nonprofit organizations

STURGIS — Non-profit organizations that made applications for grants from the Sturgis Rally Charities Foundation (SRCF) will be thrilled this week when they check the mailbox as all awards were mailed this week. SRCF board was pleased to announce they were able to fund 93 percent of the requests received this year for total awards of $83,297 to 23 non-profit organizations.
This is the second largest amount of funds that were available since the organization started making awards to non-profits in 2002. The foundation has supported over 75 organizations since it was incorporated 20 years ago with $1,073,962 being award. The largest recipient of funds over the years has been the Crisis Intervention Shelter Services (CISS) with contributions at $138,000. The Meade School District nurses is the second largest awardee over the years for a total of $71,500.
Brenda Sabers, foundation treasurer, talked about the awards and how they will help the community.
“Being able to give back to the non-profits in our community is such a rewarding experience and a duty that we, as board members, take very seriously. We hope that the donations received help these organizations throughout 2022,” she said.
Julie Dobler, a nurse for the school district, talked about what the award meant to area students in the area as it will be the finances needed to bring the Delta Dental bus to our schools.
“The Delta Dental bus comes to the school district twice a year at a cost of $5,000 and they do about $50,000 of dental work on our students each time they come,” she said.
Dobler shared that the contribution from foundation with this year’s contribution has helped more than 1,529 patients and would exceed $1 million of dental work.
“This is a wonderful service, fillings, cleanings, pull teeth, dental education, fluoride treatments and sealants, and so it really does help the kids,” said Dobler “We are so grateful for SRC because this would not happen without their generous award.”
The funds came from the city of Sturgis, the Mayors Ride during the Rally, the Sturgis Gala, Bourbon raffle, Mayor’s poker tournament, and donations from Vincent’s, Brown Forman, Sabers Agency, Black Hills Rally and Gold, Peniga/Roth family, and Scherer family.
The foundation was formed in 2002 to ensure the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally would benefit and serve the residents of Sturgis. The local, non-profit foundation redistributes donated funds to local non-profits agencies within the city of Sturgis and Meade School District.
Board members serving on the foundation include, Marcia Johnston, president; Barry Furze, vice president; Tessa Gunderson, secretary; and Brenda Sabers, treasurer.
The board wanted to encourage non-profit organizations to watch for the announcement of next year’s funding that usually is announced in October as many former recipients did not apply this year.
Organizations receiving funding:
American Legion Foundation – Piedmont $3,077
BH Area Habitat for Humanity - $2,500
Churches Care for Whitewood - $1,500
Crisis Intervention Shelter Services -- $19,500
Fort Meade Museum – Historical - $1,000
Front Porch Coalition - $3,000
Good Shepherd Clinic -- $2,000
Greater Sturgis Area Transportation/Prairie Hills Transp. - $1,000
Hillsview Highrise Tenants Assn -- $1,000
Junior Achievement of Northern Hills -- $1,000
Love Inc. of Black Hills -- $5,000
Meade County Housing -- $2,000
Meade County Senior Citizens Center - $2,000
Meade School District School Nurses -- $5,000
Meals on Wheels - $2,000
Northern Hills Area CASA Program - $5,720
Realtors for Kids - $3,000
Society of St. Vincent de Paul - $5,000
Sturgis Alliance of Churches - $5,000
Sturgis Alliance of Churches - Pastures to Pantries-- $5,000
Sturgis Brown Post Prom - $1,500
Sturgis Public Library - Youth Services - $2,500
VFW Post 2730 Sturgis - $2,000
Whitewood PTO - $2,000
