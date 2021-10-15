Sturgis Rally attendees getting younger

STURGIS — The average age of those attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is falling, Sturgis officials revealed at the city’s Post-Rally Summit meeting Thursday.
After the 75th Rally, city officials worried that if they did not reach a new, younger audience for the annual event, attendance would continue to decline.
Surveys of attendees at this year’s 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally show that average age of attendees was 46.5. That compares to an average age of 54 in 2019. During the 10 days of this year’s Rally, the city collected demographic information from 46,000 attendees.
People could scan a QR code and answer survey questions. The city also had survey takers in areas along Sturgis Main Street from 1-7 p.m. daily.
“In the last few years, we have been slowly proving that the Rally is not so much getting older, but there’s a lot of younger people coming to the Rally,” said Sturgis Rally & Events Director Jerry Cole.
Cole said the city developed a marketing plan about six years ago to promote the Rally to a younger audience.
“We wanted to market concerts. We wanted to market the excitement of the Rally. I do believe that we are getting that done,” he told an audience of about 30 people attending the summit Thursday.
The summit is also a chance to share the city’s official attendance estimate for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Through calculating a variety of Rally-related criteria, Sturgis city officials determined that an estimated 555,000 people attended the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August.
Here are some of those numbers:
The South Dakota Department of Transportation traffic count showed over the 10 days of the Rally showed 525,768 vehicles entered Sturgis at nine locations as compared to 462,182 in 2020 – an increase of 13.8%. That’s up 9.5% over the five-year average from 2016 to 2020.
Officials with Mount Rushmore National Memorial estimate that attendance at the memorial during the 81st Rally was 353,845 – a 24% increase over 2020 and a 14.9% increase over the five-year average.
Sturgis city officials report that garbage collection within the city of Sturgis was up 23% in 2021 as compared to 2020. That’s an 8.3% increase over the five-year average.
In addition to Sturgis city officials, representatives from the South Dakota Department of Tourism and the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association presented information about Rally marketing efforts, Rally attendee demographics, and economic impacts.
Mike Gussiaas, Global Marketing & Brand Strategy director for the SD Tourism Department, said the state has seen more interest from areas such as California, Arizona and Texas concerning the Rally.
“We had a lot of attention in 2020 and we were able to get a lot of our advertising out there to capitalize on that,” he said.
The attention came from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally being one of the first large gatherings during the global pandemic. And although some of the attention was negative, it still got the Sturgis name out to people across the country.
It also came from the state level where Gov. Kristi Noem encouraged people from across the country to come visit the state.
“When a lot of places were shutting down, we were open,” Gussiaas said.
The following information about attendees is based on 46,000 random surveys that were conducted immediately prior to and during the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this year:
Fewer than 30% of attendees previously attended the Rally at least five times.
28% of attendees were here for the first time in 2021.
The majority of visitors stayed in the Black Hills area 4-6 days.
More than 52% of attendees stayed at a campground. 18% stayed in a hotel/motel.
The average household income for those attending the Rally was $81,005.
Attendees spent about $382 a day during their time at the 81st Rally. (That does not include the amount that they may have spent on buying a new motorcycle).
More than 85% of attendees said they own a motorcycle and of those, 81% said they own a Harley-Davidson.
Charitable organizations raised $1,090,398 during this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will take place Aug. 5-14, 2022. Links to the Post-Rally Summit presentations and more information about the 2020 Rally can be found at www.sturgismotorcyclerally.com
