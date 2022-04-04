Sturgis Public Library turning 100

STURGIS — The Sturgis Public Library is turning 100 this year.
There will be special programs throughout this week to celebrate.
It begins with a Coffee Connections Program from noon to 1 p.m. today. This will be a time to share your favorite stories about the library.
There will be an Open House all day on Thursday. Cake and refreshments will be served.
There will be library history exhibits and a birthday scavenger hunt also during the week, plus the library’s story times and children’s programs.
Also, all week long you will be able to browse the book sale and fill a bag for $2.
