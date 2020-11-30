STURGIS — Sturgis is abuzz with activity preparing for “Sturgis for the Holidays” events.
The initiative is a combined effort by the city of Sturgis, Downtown Sturgis Foundation, Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, Richelle Bruch LLC, and several other individual contributing businesses.
Among this year’s events are the Small Business Saturday, Downtown Holiday Market, tree lighting, Sturgis Parade of Lights, Santa Stroll, drive-by holiday lights tour, and the Downtown Sturgis Holiday Giveaway.
“I really think that the Christmas season in Sturgis this year will be one to remember,” said Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director Veronica Grosek. “All these different organizations and businesses are really collaborating, more than we have in recent years. It’s just really coming together into one super holiday season.”
Other communities in the Black Hills have cancelled some holiday events because of the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Grosek said Sturgis is forging ahead, but making sure safety precautions are taken.
“We are being mindful of it. We encourage people to social distance, wear masks and do what makes them feel comfortable while respecting others,” she said.
Grosek said people don’t want to give up their holiday season even during a pandemic.
“We need this now more than ever. A lot of our events give people the opportunity to celebrate, but not necessarily be in a huge crowd of people,” she said.
In addition to holiday events, the Downtown Sturgis Foundation is again sponsoring its annual Downtown Sturgis Holiday Giveaway. Shoppers are encouraged to shop local. You can shop at any participating downtown retailer for a chance to win from a nearly $3,000 local gift cards. The event began on Nov. 2 and will continue through Dec. 2. Winners will be drawn at the tree lighting on Dec. 3.
Following are events scheduled in association with Sturgis for the Holidays:
Through Dec. 27:
Hometown Christmas Market, 920 Harley-Davidson Way and 1032 Main. Hours are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Shop more than 40 vendor booths at both locations. They offer a variety of locally sourced merchandise. Many handcrafted and one of a kind items will be available. Gather your friends and stop by for a friendly and fun shopping experience.
Dec. 3
Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Harley-Davidson Rally Point, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dec. 4
Sturgis Annual Parade of Lights begins at 6 p.m. The parade line-up is in the parking area next to the Sturgis Veterinary Hospital. The parade route begins on the south end of Junction Avenue. It will turn on Harmon Street, go around Monument Health and back on Junction all the way to Main Street. The parade turns north off Main Street onto 4th Street.
Sturgis Community Cinema: The Santa Clause presented by Sturgis Economic Development Corp. and Sturgis Area Chamber. Event is free and begins at 8 p.m. at the Sturgis Community Center Theater.
Dec. 5
Holiday Crafts & Santa Appearance at Harley-Davidson Rally Point Enjoy making wreaths, ornaments, and gingerbread houses for free. There will also be horse-drawn sleigh rides and a Santa sighting. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sturgis Community Cinema: The Santa Clause presented by Sturgis Economic Development Corp. and Sturgis Area Chamber. Event is free and begins at 1 p.m. at the Sturgis Community Center Theater.
Dec. 11
Sturgis Community Cinema: The Polar Express presented by Sturgis Economic Development Corp. and Sturgis Area Chamber. Event is free and begins at 8 p.m. at the Sturgis Community Center Theater.
Dec. 12
Variety Christmas Show at Harley-Davidson Rally Point at 3 p.m.
Sturgis Community Cinema: The Polar Express presented by Sturgis Economic Development Corp. and Sturgis Area Chamber. Event is free and begins at 1 p.m. at the Sturgis Community Center Theater.
Dec. 17
Scrooge Night at local businesses. Get your last-minute shopping done at local businesses.
Dec. 18
Sturgis Community Cinema: Elf presented by Sturgis Economic Development Corp. and Sturgis Area Chamber. Event is free and begins at 8 p.m. at the Sturgis Community Center Theater.
Dec. 19
Sturgis Community Cinema: Elf presented by Sturgis Economic Development Corp. and Sturgis Area Chamber. Event is free and begins at 1 p.m. at the Sturgis Community Center Theater.
Ugly Sweater Contest at Harley-Davidson Rally Point. Begins at 5 p.m. Also, Holiday Lights Cruise from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ride the bus around Sturgis to view holiday lights. Pick up point at H-D Rally Point every 30 min. FREE for all ages.
Dec. 26
Sturgis Community Cinema: Home Alone presented by Sturgis Economic Development Corp. and Sturgis Area Chamber. Event is free and begins at 1 p.m. at the Sturgis Community Center Theater.
