STURGIS — The renovation of the Sturgis Community Center pool and locker rooms has hit a snag.
Community Center Director Rod Heikes said Friday that when contractors began demolition of areas in the locker rooms, they found that both gas and sprinkler pipes above the ceiling tiles had rusted.
“We’re waiting on some materials and contractors. We’re looking at the end of December for reopening,” he said.
The humidity of the locker room environment adjacent the center’s swimming pool caused for the rusting, Heikes said.
Heikes said the pool opening is on schedule, but it’s the glitch in the renovation of the locker rooms that is pushing back reopening both the locker rooms and pool.
The Sturgis City Council accepted a $182,842.50 bid to resurface the pool in May. The company hired to do the project was Go Get Fred, LLC of Eden Prairie, Minn.
The project required the pool to be closed for at least five weeks. The tentative closing scheduled was from Oct. 25 to Nov. 21. Community Center staff are now in the process of “brushing” the pool daily as is required to help the curing of the plaster. Then, the pool can be brought back up to its temperature.
But, Heikes said he didn’t want to open the pool without a place for swimmers to change from their swimsuits to street clothes.
“You hate to have people walk across the floor and change in the bathrooms in the lobby,” he said.
The Sturgis City Council in June voted unanimously to accept the low bid of $199,323 by Mac Construction of Rapid City to make improvements to both the men’s and women’s locker rooms.
The current men’s locker room has rusted lockers and the floor is pooling water and causing damage, city officials said. The women’s locker room is in a little bit better shape than the men’s, but the lockers also are deteriorating.
Everything has been torn out of both locker rooms and new designs will be added when the rusty pipes issue is resolved.
The Sturgis Community Center opened in 1992.
The pool was epoxy painted in 2015 to cover staining but it did not replace the original surface, Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said. Epoxy painting usually lasts three to five years, he said.
City staff say the current paint was peeling badly and a small spall had opened up in the floor plaster of the pool requiring the need for a resurfacing.
And because of the rusting problem with the old metal lockers, the new lockers will be plastic which will be more scratch resistant, easier to clean and won’t rust if a wet swimming suit is left on them. The plastic lockers have a 20-year warranty versus a two-year warranty for metal lockers.
The men’s locker will have 62 tall lockers and 42 half lockers. The women’s locker room will have 58 tall lockers and 36 half lockers.
With the floors being replaced, the showers are also being reconfigured during the renovation. The current shower walls are partially tile and partially dairy board. The grout gets painted as needed, but since the floors are being replaced, it was decided to look at replacing the tile walls as well. A vinyl wall was chosen for easier cleaning.
The women’s showers currently have five shower stalls. In the future, there will be three individual stalls, and one ADA/Family stall with two shower heads in it. The men’s large shower will be subdivided into one ADA/Family stall and two individual stalls. The other two men’s individual showers will be resurfaced.
