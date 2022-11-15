bhp news.jpg
STURGIS — It’s safe to say that deer are to the Northern Hills as Elvis look-alikes are to Las Vegas. They’re everywhere. And it’s becoming a problem.

Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater and members of the police department are putting on a deer harvest until the end of February 2023, in order to reduce the deer population within city limits.

