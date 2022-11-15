STURGIS — It’s safe to say that deer are to the Northern Hills as Elvis look-alikes are to Las Vegas. They’re everywhere. And it’s becoming a problem.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater and members of the police department are putting on a deer harvest until the end of February 2023, in order to reduce the deer population within city limits.
“We’ve done a deer study here, and with the amount of deer we have in the city limits of Sturgis, along with the numbers that we’ve had with accidents between car and deer throughout the city, we’ve requested licenses to harvest deer from the state Game, Fish, and Parks.” VanDewater said.
The state has given the department 40 tags, and the harvest will be overseen by one of VanDewater’s sergeants.
This will be the third year the Sturgis police have done a deer harvest.
“We did it two years, and then we took last year off to see how the numbers would go.” VanDewater said. “We’re back at it again to try and keep the numbers down and keep the issues minimized.”
The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks (GF&P) has strict guidelines for the harvest including: deer have to be shot within city limits, only female deer can be shot, police are the only people allowed to conduct the harvest, and the meat cannot be wasted.
VanDewater doesn’t see any problems following these guidelines, and has no fear that all the meat will be accounted for.
As part of the program, Sturgis citizens are able to put in an application for deer meat. They can either ask for the entire deer, or for 10 pounds of burger. Any excess meat will be donated to the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry.
“We have more applications for the entire deer than we do tags.” VanDewater said.
With 35 applications for a full deer, and 19 applications for burger, some people will not receive the full deer. VanDewater said he wants as many people to receive meat as he can.
In order to decide whether a harvest is needed, VanDewater and his officers go to specific areas of town at certain times, where deer are most prevalent. Then, the average out the number of deer they see in an area at a time.
From the conclusion of this study, VanDewater estimated there are over 500 deer in city limits.
“Just the amount that we’ve counted in our study, we’ve come up with, we average probably close to 100 (deer) a night.” VanDewater said. “We get a lot of calls of deer in people’s yards and causing issues as well.”
The deer harvest will start in the next week or two, VanDewater said, and they should use all 40 tags.
When asked if citizens can do anything to help maintain a healthy deer population, VanDewater stressed that feeding wildlife in city limits is not allowed.
“Unfortunately, a lot of people do feed wildlife and it brings in additional wildlife, whether it’s turkey, deer, and that’s some of the issues.” VanDewater said. “We’d like to make sure we remind citizens that if they are feeding deer, it is against city ordinance. So, they could be subject to penalties through the city.”
